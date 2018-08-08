The Miami Hurricanes have suffered their first major preseason camp injury in advance of their Sept. 2 season opener against LSU.
Junior tight end Michael Irvin II, son of former Hurricanes and NFL star receiver Michael Irvin, apparently suffered a right MCL injury Monday that will require surgery later this week, according to the Miami Herald. Irvin is expected to make a full recovery but is projected to be sidelined for four months.
Irvin played in 12 games in 2017, starting the last three. He caught nine passes for 78 yards.
In Irvin’s absence, the Hurricanes are likely to rely on freshmen Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory. They were rated the nation’s No. 1- and No. 3-ranked tight ends for 2018.