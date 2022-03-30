The question for LSU heading into the NCAA Raleigh regional isn’t whether the Tigers can perform the quality of gymnastics that will propel them back to the NCAA Championships.
The question is whether LSU can be good enough twice in three days to make it through.
This season LSU has posted two plus-198 scores, the gold standard for superb performances in women’s collegiate gymnastics. The Tigers also had two other high-197 scores that bettered their NQS (National Qualifying Score) average of 197.735, earning them the No. 6 national seed and No. 2 seed in Raleigh.
But several times this season when the Tigers put their best foot forward, a major stumble came right after.
A 198.050 against Alabama preceded a 197.200 in a three-team Southeastern Conference meet at Missouri that resulted in a loss to those Tigers, a team seeded below LSU but squarely in its path in Raleigh. A solid 197.625 to sweep four-team meet at Texas Woman’s University preceded a 197.450 when LSU put itself in position to lose on a controversial ruling at home to Kentucky. And following the season’s best score of 198.125 to beat No. 4 Utah, one of its best regular-season wins ever, LSU had several breakdowns en route to a 196.725 to place fifth at the SEC Championships.
“That’s not who we are,” said senior Sami Durante of LSU’s SEC meet showing. Durante and All-American Kiya Johnson both had falls on uneven bars to get the Tigers off to their poor start. “The gymnastics is there. We’ve got to get our minds in the right place.”
After returning from the SEC meet in Birmingham, Alabama, two weeks ago, the Tigers what Durante called a “long meeting” to talk about where they are mentally. What needed to improve.
“Not one size fits all,” Durante said. “We’ve got to get everyone into their own mental space.”
That will be vitally important to LSU’s hopes of living up to its national seed and advancing. Because the NCAA’s new regional format makes upsets and highly seeded washouts more likely than ever before.
The NCAA ditched the six regional format several years ago that sent 12 teams to nationals, where they were whittled down to the Super Six. Largely to accommodate television, a growing influence in women’s gymnastics, the format is now for four regionals with two teams from each regional advancing to nationals. There, the teams are winnowed down to a “final four.”
This year, however, a reworked regional format is in place, with a play-in meet and two four-team brackets determining the two teams to advance.
LSU’s four-team bracket competes at noon CDT Thursday in Session I with No. 11 national seed Missouri, Iowa and host N.C. State. The regional began Wednesday with a dual meet “play in” round between North Carolina and Towson at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. The winner was to advance to Session II that includes No. 3 national seed and reigning NCAA champion Michigan, No. 14 UCLA and Maryland.
After an off day Friday, the top two teams from each session will compete Saturday in a four-team regional final. The top two teams move on to the NCAA Championships, April 14 and 16 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Thursday and Saturday sessions in the Raleigh regional will be streamed on ESPN+ via WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
LSU coach Jay Clark called the new regional format great for the sport but also “a meatgrinder.” One or two top two seeds like LSU have been eliminated every year with the nine-team regionals. That’s even more likely now.
To avoid that fate, Clark suggested his team has to disembark from the “rollercoaster” it has been riding all season.
“Our expectation is way up there,” he said. “I’m supremely confident in this team’s ability to meet what that expectation is, what their potential is.
“I like to think the SEC (meet) is just an aberration. No one saw it coming. I believe in this team’s ability. They’ve got it. They see it. They know they’re able to accomplish anything.”
Injuries and other maladies have tugged at the Tigers’ sometimes bruised elbows this season. While elbows and shoulders, knees and ankles are about as good as can be expected after a long campaign, Clark said some of his gymnasts are dealing with a norovirus outbreak, though all 21 were expected to make the trip.
His team’s togetherness is a big plus to Clark, but at the same time he realizes they may need to display some more mental toughness to keep its season from ending this weekend.
“Sometimes maybe they love each other to a fault,” he said. “They’re almost apologetic to each other when they make mistakes. Sometimes I wish they had a little more edge, but they’re great individuals.
“We’re going (there) to win.”
NCAA Raleigh regional
Wednesday
North Carolina vs. Towson, 2 p.m.
Thursday
Session I
LSU, Iowa, Missouri, NC State, noon
Session II
Maryland, Michigan, UCLA, UNC-Towson winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Regional final, 4 p.m.
All times CDT