To say its regular-season finale against Missouri on Saturday was a big one for LSU would be a huge understatement.
Considering everything that was at stake Saturday, Will Wade’s team couldn’t afford to not show up like it did at Georgia 11 days earlier.
The frustration and disappointment in Wade’s face and voice were palpable that night after LSU was dominated by Georgia 91-78, a loss that was followed by another setback at Arkansas where the Tigers were at least competitive against a quality team.
And even though LSU rebounded to clinch a top-four seed for the Southeastern Conference tournament with a rout of Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, there was some work to do in the regular-season finale at Missouri.
With a victory, LSU would:
• Lock up the No. 3 seed for the SEC tournament that begins Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
• Bolster its NET ranking with a Quadrant 1 win against a team that earlier this season was ranked for 11 consecutive weeks.
• Pick up an always-satisfying road win in the conference.
• And, build some momentum for the league tournament.
When the afternoon was over, LSU had checked all four boxes with an 86-80 win in a grinder of a game that featured nine ties and 11 lead changes.
“Very, very proud of our guys. … Very, very pleased with our overall effort,” Wade said after his Tigers improved to 16-8 overall, 11-6 in the SEC. “Hopefully, it’s something we can build on.
“Locking up the three-seed, getting another Quad 1 win, getting another SEC road win,” he said. “Just a very, very good day for us.”
It was actually a good week, which Wade hopes will carry over to Friday’s quarterfinal game against the winner of Thursday night’s second-round contest between No. 6-seed Ole Miss and No. 11 South Carolina.
That LSU was able to survive against Missouri, a team that beat No. 4 Illinois in December and four of the SEC tournament's top five seeds — No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Florida — was impressive.
How the Tigers did it, with a complete second-half effort that included 61.5% shooting from the field, was what Wade would like to see from his wildly inconsistent team going into the postseason.
Down one point with six minutes remaining, LSU outscored Missouri 19-12 in the final 5:51 with Cam Thomas and Trendon Watford combining for 17 of the 19 points.
LSU had to do it without Darius Days after he fouled out with 3:06 to play — which could have been disastrous at such a crucial time.
But Thomas and Watford delivered while the defense came up big and held Missouri to 2 of 12 shooting in the final six minutes and 35.5% in the decisive second half.
Wade was relieved to get the final push at the end, particularly after Days went out.
“When he fouled out, that was certainly a tough blow,” he said. “We needed to win this thing in regulation because overtime probably wouldn’t have been very pretty.”
Days said Wade remained calm at halftime even though LSU saw an 11-point lead evaporate over the final 7½ minutes of the first half.
That produced a 40-40 tie at the break.
“He just kept preaching; finish the half, finish games,” Days said. “Sometimes, we have lulls in the middle. We’re stagnant on defense, we’re stagnant on offense, we don’t get things done.
“Teams can make runs, sometimes 11-0 runs, but we just locked in the defense.”
Wade’s persistence in emphasizing the six-minute game paid off handsomely.
“Hopefully, this will ignite us and get us going,” he said. “We have to finish strong. We’ve got to continue this play into the SEC tournament.”