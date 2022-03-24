WHO: No. 14 LSU (15-6, 1-2 SEC) vs. No. 7 Florida (16-5, 2-1)
WHEN: 6 p.m., Friday
WHERE: Florida Ballpark at McKethan Field
STREAMING: SEC Network, SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 14 by Collegiate Baseball. Florida is No. 13.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — RHP Blake Money; Florida — LHP Hunter Barco
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Florida is coming off a 2-1 series victory over Alabama last weekend and will have a projected first-round draft selection in Hunter Barco on the mound Friday. LSU has not been as productive at the plate as anticipated. While it does hold an overall .306 team batting average, its batting average against quality opponents: Oklahoma, Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M and Louisiana Tech is a mere .253. Of those games, its best effort was the final game against Texas A&M when the Tigers went 11 for 32.