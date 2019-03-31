They've become familiar phrases with each passing spring for LSU football: Faster tempo. Improved passing game. Better effort to get athletes in space.
Each offseason it seems, modernizing LSU's offense is the hot topic. And each regular season, though some things have evolved, the offense -- and the results -- have largely been consistently average.
Maybe 2019 is different.
Just more than a month ago, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron called new passing game coordinator Joe Brady a "game-changer," hiring him to a three-year, $400,000-per-year deal to help retool LSU's offense with the run-pass option schemes he learned as an assistant with Penn State and the New Orleans Saints.
The rest of the country will have to excuse LSU fans as they become accustomed to these "RPOs." Familiar foes like Auburn and Mississippi State have successfully run this scheme. But it's another thing when the hometown team, a traditionally power-running squad, starts employing this scheme.
The Advocate's Brooks Kubena spoke with coaches and experts across the country to learn more about RPOs and can help fill you in on the basics.
So, as Ross Dellenger used to write...
Welcome to Film Room. Have a seat. No talking. No tweeting. No texting. Pay attention.
How many times have you seen this play before, LSU fans?
The ball is handed off to a tailback, and there's an unblocked defender at the line of scrimmage.
Here's where RPOs can help.
Many teams defend modern spread offenses by using five defensive backs, while leaving six defenders in the box — the imaginary plane in between both offensive tackles — to rush the quarterback.
On any play, a defense could introduce a seventh player into the box. It could be another defensive back or even a linebacker. The goal there with RPOs is to read that seventh play and find the best way to replace him.
Check out this play former Penn State offensive coordinator and current Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead ran for the Nittany Lions.
In that example, Penn State makes the seventh defender in the box think it's a run play. Instead, the quarterback yanks the ball out the running back's belly and instead flicks it to the tight end for an easy pitch and catch.
That's just one example of the deceptive, fast-paced scheme can work.
Click here to read Kubena's full story and go deeper into the ins and outs of RPOs.