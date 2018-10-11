Tua Tagovailoa
Alabama sophomore QB
His case: There is no question Tagovailoa is having a great season. There may start to be a question whether he’s being challenged. He played a partial game again in a 65-31 win at Arkansas, throwing for 334 yards and four touchdowns.
Next game: Saturday vs. Missouri (6 p.m., ESPN)
Dwayne Haskins
Ohio State sophomore QB
His case: With Kyler Murray and Oklahoma losing to Texas, the Heisman chase currently looks like a two-man contest between Tagovailoa and Haskins. The latter threw for 455 yards and six TDs (both career highs) this past Saturday against Indiana.
Next game: Saturday vs. Minnesota (11 a.m., FS1)
Will Grier
West Virginia senior QB
His case: Grier was pressing Tagovailoa as well as anyone, but his candidacy took a big hit in Saturday’s 38-22 win over Kansas. Grier passed for 332 yards and four TDs, but also threw three red zone interceptions against the ball-hawking Jayhawks.
Next game: Saturday at Iowa State (6 p.m., FS1)
On the radar: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray, Jr..; UCF QB McKenzie Milton, Jr.; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, So.; Penn State QB Trace McSorley, Sr.