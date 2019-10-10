THE HEISMAN RACE
TUA TAGOVAILOA
ALABAMA JUNIOR QB
HIS CASE: Tua and the Tide took the week off from crushing opponents’ souls to gear up for what will undoubtedly be Alabama’s biggest test to date Saturday at Texas A&M. Despite idling all weekend, Tagovailoa became even a heavier Heisman favorite than ever.
ODDS: 2/3
THIS WEEK: Saturday at Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS)
JOE BURROW
LSU SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Burrow’s six total touchdown game against Utah State vaulted him over Jalen Hurts into second in this week’s Heisman odds. How Burrow plays against Florida, clearly the best defense LSU will have faced, will have a big impact on his chances.
ODDS: 3/1
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Florida (7 p.m., ESPN)
JALEN HURTS
OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB
HIS CASE: Was Hurts’ hurt by a mere four TD, 228-yard performance in a 45-20 win over Les Miles’ Kansas Jayhawks? Perhaps. Such is the superheated level at which the top three candidates are playing. Still, a very long way to go.
ODDS: 7/2
THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Texas in Dallas (11 a.m., Fox)
ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.
Odds: BetOnline.ag