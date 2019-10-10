LSU vs Utah State023.JPG
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow looks for a receiver between Utah State defenders on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in Tiger Stadium. Burrow threw for five touchdowns and ran for another in a 42-6 win.

 Photo by Jill Moore

THE HEISMAN RACE

TUA TAGOVAILOA

ALABAMA JUNIOR QB

HIS CASE: Tua and the Tide took the week off from crushing opponents’ souls to gear up for what will undoubtedly be Alabama’s biggest test to date Saturday at Texas A&M. Despite idling all weekend, Tagovailoa became even a heavier Heisman favorite than ever.

ODDS: 2/3

THIS WEEK: Saturday at Texas A&M (2:30 p.m., CBS)

JOE BURROW

LSU SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Burrow’s six total touchdown game against Utah State vaulted him over Jalen Hurts into second in this week’s Heisman odds. How Burrow plays against Florida, clearly the best defense LSU will have faced, will have a big impact on his chances.

ODDS: 3/1

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Florida (7 p.m., ESPN)

JALEN HURTS

OKLAHOMA SENIOR QB

HIS CASE: Was Hurts’ hurt by a mere four TD, 228-yard performance in a 45-20 win over Les Miles’ Kansas Jayhawks? Perhaps. Such is the superheated level at which the top three candidates are playing. Still, a very long way to go.

ODDS: 7/2

THIS WEEK: Saturday vs. Texas in Dallas (11 a.m., Fox)

ON THE RADAR: Ohio State QB Justin Fields, Soph.; Georgia QB Jake Fromm, Jr.; Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, Soph; Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor, Jr.

Odds: BetOnline.ag

