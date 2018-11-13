Will Wade and his coaching staff are expected to get the signatures of at least two student-athletes for their 2019 recruiting class when the early one-week signing period begins Wednesday.
Combo guard James Bishop of Baltimore and junior-college shooting guard Charles Manning both announced they had committed to the LSU basketball program earlier this fall.
The nonbinding commitments can finally become official Wednesday.
A 6-foot-2, 170-pounder from Mount St. Joseph High School in Baltimore, Bishop announced in September that he would sign with the Tigers — picking LSU over five other schools.
Manning is a 6-6, 180-pound prospect who is playing at Florida Southwestern State College. He committed to the Tigers on Oct. 22 over offers from 10 other schools.
Bishop visited the LSU campus the weekend of the Tigers' home football opener against Southeastern Louisiana and quickly made his decision a little more than a week later — choosing LSU over Marquette, VCU, Colorado, St. John's and Seton Hall.
Rated a three-star prospect as the 148th overall player in the nation, according to the 247Sports composite listings, Bishop led Mount St. Joseph to a 31-7 record as a junior.
He's currently ranked in the 247Sports composite as the No. 2 prospect overall in Maryland and No. 24 combo guard in the nation.
ESPN has him rated as a four-star prospect and ranks him as the 26th-best shooting guard in the country.
Manning, a native of Riverbend, New York, chose LSU over 10 other schools — including Houston, South Florida, Florida Gulf Coast, UAB and Buffalo.
Through five games this season for Fort Myers-based Florida Southwestern, Manning is averaging 16.4 points in shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the free-throw line.
As a freshman, Manning averaged 12.4 points a game in connecting on 53.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in helping the Bucs to a 30-3 record.
Wade officially will have three scholarships available for this recruiting class, but sophomore point guard Tremont Waters and freshman forward Nazreon Reid are expected to at least gauge their NBA draft prospects after this season.
According to various recruiting services, LSU remains in the hunt for at least three high-profile prospects for 2019.
That group is led by 6-9 power forward Trendon Watford of Mountain Brook High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
A five-star recruit ranked 26th by 247Sports, Watford made an official visit to the LSU campus on Nov. 2 along with four-star prospect Lester Quinones, a 6-5 shooting guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
Quinones is ranked 65th overall in the 2019 class on the 247Sports composite listings.
Also on LSU's radar is 6-8 power forward CJ Walker, a four-star from Oak Ridge High in Orlando, Florida. Ranked 28th over by 247Sports, he visited LSU the weekend of Oct. 19.
Oak Ridge is the same school that produced guard Antonio Blakeney, who is now with the Chicago Bulls, and current LSU forward Emmitt Williams.
It is believed that Watford, who is also being courted heavily by Memphis and Alabama, and Walker, who has LSU in his final three schools with Miami and Oregon, won't sign until the spring signing period in April.