Earlier this week, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy popped off again about how no one would have beaten his 2011 team in the BCS National Championship Game. Maybe he and his Cowboys will get to prove their worth 10 years later against LSU, albeit in a minor bowl. A pair of bowl predictions, by ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura and Jim Tomlin of SaturdayDownSouth.com, have the Tigers and Cowboys meeting for the first time in football in the Texas Bowl, along with three other picks that put LSU in the Jan. 4 Houston Bowl. Other projections this week have LSU in the Music City, Duke’s Mayo and Gator bowls.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. West Virginia

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan State

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor

Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Duke’s Mayo Bowl: 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Charlotte, North Carolina (ESPN)

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)

Gator Bowl: 10 a.m., Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Florida (ESPN)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)

