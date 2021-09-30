Earlier this week, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy popped off again about how no one would have beaten his 2011 team in the BCS National Championship Game. Maybe he and his Cowboys will get to prove their worth 10 years later against LSU, albeit in a minor bowl. A pair of bowl predictions, by ESPN.com’s Kyle Bonagura and Jim Tomlin of SaturdayDownSouth.com, have the Tigers and Cowboys meeting for the first time in football in the Texas Bowl, along with three other picks that put LSU in the Jan. 4 Houston Bowl. Other projections this week have LSU in the Music City, Duke’s Mayo and Gator bowls.
THE PROJECTIONS
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CollegeFootballNews.com: Texas Bowl vs. West Virginia
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan State
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Duke’s Mayo Bowl vs. North Carolina
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Gator Bowl vs. Wake Forest
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Baylor
Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
BOWL GUIDE
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: 10:30 a.m., Dec. 30, Charlotte, North Carolina (ESPN)
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN)
Gator Bowl: 10 a.m., Dec. 31, Jacksonville, Florida (ESPN)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)