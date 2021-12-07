Three LSU football players were selected Tuesday to the All-Southeastern Conference teams.

Senior linebacker Damone Clark made the first team, while senior left guard Ed Ingram and junior kicker Cade York made the second team.

Clark led the SEC and ranked second in the country with 135 total tackles heading into the bowl games. He finished as a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given to the nation's top linebacker.

After struggling last year, Clark experienced a personal resurgence in the middle of LSU's defense. He led the team in tackles for loss (15.5), sacks (5.5) and forced fumbles (two). Clark twice received conference defensive player of the week.

York has converted 15 of 18 field goals this season. He made five from over 50 yards, including the two longest kicks in Tiger Stadium history earlier this season against McNeese State.

York now holds the school record for most 50-yard field goals with 15. He also extended his LSU record of consecutive extra points to 118 during the regular season. The honor marked the third straight year he appeared on an All-SEC team.

Ingram, a two-year starter at left guard, returned for his senior season. Though LSU's offensive line struggled early on as the group adapted to new coach Brad Davis, Ingram appeared in 11 games.