BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 4083.jpg
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sings the LSU Alma Mater alongside LSU defensive lineman Jakori Savage (65) and LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) and his team following the Tigers' 36-13 win over the Bulldogs, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU wins, and they do it in style. 

The No. 2-ranked Tigers dominated after the first quarter in Starkville, star quarterback Joe Burrow set a new single-season touchdown record, and LSU improved to 7-0 with a 36-13 win over Mississippi State. 

Despite the record, both Burrow and LSU coach Ed Orgeron mentioned the early game struggles in the red zone. LSU settled for short Cade York field goals on its first three trips against the Bulldogs. 

"We didn’t play our best today... but I knew this day was coming," Orgeron said. Watch Orgeron's full comments in the video below.

Burrow threw another four touchdowns, the fifth time this season he's thrown at least that many, which brought his total to 29 on the season. The total brought him past JaMarcus Russell and Matt Mauck for the most single-season passing touchdowns, with several games left to improve upon that mark. 

He finished the game 25-32 for 327 yards and no interceptions to go along with the touchdowns. 

Justin Jefferson led the the receivers with 8 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, his 8th on the season. Ja'Marr Chase caught 5 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, his 9th on the season. Both could push the single-season touchdown reception record of 12 set by Dwayne Bowe in 2006.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way on the ground with 53 yards on 11 carries. 

Photos: LSU brings record-setting offense in showdown with Mississippi State

BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 2410.JPG
BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 2672.JPG
BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 2679.JPG
BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 2388.JPG
BR.lsumissstatemain.102019 HS 1843.JPG

