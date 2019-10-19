LSU wins, and they do it in style.

The No. 2-ranked Tigers dominated after the first quarter in Starkville, star quarterback Joe Burrow set a new single-season touchdown record, and LSU improved to 7-0 with a 36-13 win over Mississippi State.

Despite the record, both Burrow and LSU coach Ed Orgeron mentioned the early game struggles in the red zone. LSU settled for short Cade York field goals on its first three trips against the Bulldogs.

"We didn’t play our best today... but I knew this day was coming," Orgeron said. Watch Orgeron's full comments in the video below.

Burrow threw another four touchdowns, the fifth time this season he's thrown at least that many, which brought his total to 29 on the season. The total brought him past JaMarcus Russell and Matt Mauck for the most single-season passing touchdowns, with several games left to improve upon that mark.

He finished the game 25-32 for 327 yards and no interceptions to go along with the touchdowns.

Joe Burrow has made it official: You'll be saying his name for a long time.



LSU 36, Mississippi State 13 ... and a new entry in the Tigers' record books. pic.twitter.com/F8kbMDkYay — Tiger on Saturday, Saint on Sunday (@LSUandSAINTS_) October 19, 2019

Justin Jefferson led the the receivers with 8 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, his 8th on the season. Ja'Marr Chase caught 5 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, his 9th on the season. Both could push the single-season touchdown reception record of 12 set by Dwayne Bowe in 2006.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way on the ground with 53 yards on 11 carries.