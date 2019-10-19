LSU head coach Ed Orgeron sings the LSU Alma Mater alongside LSU defensive lineman Jakori Savage (65) and LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko (91) and his team following the Tigers' 36-13 win over the Bulldogs, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers dominated after the first quarter in Starkville, star quarterback Joe Burrow set a new single-season touchdown record, and LSU improved to 7-0 with a 36-13 win over Mississippi State.
Despite the record, both Burrow and LSU coach Ed Orgeron mentioned the early game struggles in the red zone. LSU settled for short Cade York field goals on its first three trips against the Bulldogs.
"We didn’t play our best today... but I knew this day was coming," Orgeron said. Watch Orgeron's full comments in the video below.
Burrow threw another four touchdowns, the fifth time this season he's thrown at least that many, which brought his total to 29 on the season. The total brought him past JaMarcus Russell and Matt Mauck for the most single-season passing touchdowns, with several games left to improve upon that mark.
He finished the game 25-32 for 327 yards and no interceptions to go along with the touchdowns.
Joe Burrow has made it official: You'll be saying his name for a long time.
Justin Jefferson led the the receivers with 8 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, his 8th on the season. Ja'Marr Chase caught 5 passes for 48 yards and a touchdown, his 9th on the season. Both could push the single-season touchdown reception record of 12 set by Dwayne Bowe in 2006.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the way on the ground with 53 yards on 11 carries.
LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) carries the ball into the end zone for the score in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) celebrates after LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) intercepted a pass intended for Mississippi State wide receiver Stephen Guidry (1) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State safety Jaquarius Landrews (11) takes down LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) by his face mask in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
The LSU defense celebrates after LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) recovered a fumble in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) takes down Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) carries the ball into the end zone for the score in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State safety Jaquarius Landrews (11) takes down LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) by his face mask in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU linebacker KÕLavon Chaisson (18) breaks up the pass intended for Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU linebacker Patrick Queen (8) defends against Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) on the carry in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) recovers a fumble by Mississippi State running back Nck Gibson in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
The LSU defense celebrates after LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) recovered a fumble in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (22) is stopped on the carry by Mississippi State safety C.J. Morgan (29) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence (90) recovers a fumble by Mississippi State running back Nck Gibson (21), left, in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU wide receiver Racey McMath (17) runs the ball into the end zone for the touchdown in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU safety JaCoby Stevens (3) tackles Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) hurdles LSU safety Grant Delpit (7) on the carry in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (10) is pulled down by Mississippi State safety Brian Cole II (32) in the first half as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.
From left, LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson, LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward and LSU executive deputy athletic director Verge Ausberry on the field for pregame warmups before kickoff as the Bulldogs host the Tigers, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss.