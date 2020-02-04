LSU coach Nikki Fargas said she remains “hopeful” about senior forward Ayana Mitchell returning in the final month of the season after being injured in Sunday’s victory against Texas A&M.
Mitchell, LSU’s second-leading scorer and one of the nation’s leaders in field goal percentage, suffered what appeared to be a significant injury to her left knee while coming down hard on a rebound. Mitchell was taken off the court in a wheelchair.
“We’re still hopeful, (she’s) still under evaluation,” Fargas said. “She’s so valuable to the program, what she’s meant to not only this team but former players. So many reaching out, rooting for her to recover.
"She’s tough; she’s been through a lot of different injuries throughout the season and found her way back to us.”
Fargas would not specify the nature of the injury but said Mitchell will undergo an MRI at some point.
LSU will sorely miss Mitchell, who was averaging 13.3 points and a team-best 10.3 rebounds. With Mitchell out, LSU rallied from a five-point deficit to beat A&M, 59-58.
Moving forward, Fargas said reserves such as Awa Trasi, Mercedes Brooks and Jalaysha Thomas would likely see their minutes increase.
Trasi, a 6-foot-1 forward with perimeter skills, appears most likely to start in Mitchell’s place. Trasi averages 4.9 points and 2.7 rebounds, and is the teams best 3-point shooter, having hit 8 of 17.
“She’s a hard guard,” Fargas said of Trasi. “You can put her on a high screen for the pick and roll but she can pick and pop. (Opponents have) got to give up something. She forces that. I see Trasi having success. We can put her in that position more and look to get her more minutes.”
Pointer named SEC POW
LSU guard Khayla Pointer was named SEC player of the week for her performances in victories against Florida and Texas A&M. Pointer is the first LSU player since the 2016-17 season to win the honor.
Pointer averaged 21.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game last week as the Tigers improved to 16-5 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. She had 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals, and connected on 2 of 3 3-point shots. Against A&M, Pointer had 18 points, two rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist in the win.
Pointer scored her 800th career point in the fourth quarter of that game.
Unranked
LSU was unable to break into the rankings despite two victories last week, but did garner some attention. The Tigers had 13 points from AP voters, third among those outside the Top 25. They were sixth among those receiving votes in the USA Today poll with one point.
“Rankings are based on the opinions of others,” Fargas said. “I tell the players, ‘Control the controllables.’ We have put together a good non-conference schedule and beaten some top ranked teams. We’ve been tested in SEC and have shown we are one of the best teams in the league and the country.”
LSU will have a chance to make a splash next week when it plays three times in seven days. The Tigers play host to Missouri at 6 pm. Monday, Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and follow those games with a Sunday visit to Auburn.