LSU coach Kim Mulkey can’t be disappointed at how her team is competing as the No. 19 Tigers transition into Southeastern Conference play this week.
They’re even taking on the NFL successfully.
Without one of its starters, LSU extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 83-47 victory against Samford before a season-best announced crowd of 6,616 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
“How about this crowd?” Mulkey said with a grin. “Monday night football; the Saints playing; no students; holiday. The other coach recognized it. One of the referees recognized it. Kudos to our fans. That was impressive.”
Second-leading scorer Alexis Smith was held out because of a respiratory illness, but senior Jailin Cherry stepped up with a career-high 22 points, and Khayla Pointer fell just shy of her second triple-double of the season, with 16 points, a team-best 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Aja Petty added her own career high of 12 points with five rebounds off the bench. The Tigers’ winning streak is the longest since the 2007-08 team — LSU's last to make the Final Four — won 14 in a row.
“It was fun to be out there,” said Cherry, who added six rebounds, three blocks, two steals and an assist. “It’s my last season, and the main thing for me is having fun. My teammates found me and I knocked down shots.
“Any given game, anybody can have a breakout game. Whoever is hot, we go to the hot hand. We all collectively come together when it’s time to play.”
Said Petty: “It’s been a process, trusting the coaching staff and taking in everything I can. I also have great players ahead of me in Autumn (Newby), Hannah (Gusters), Faus (Aifuwa), learning from them every day and continuing to keep my head straight.”
Gusters returned after a four-game suspension and went scoreless but had seven rebounds an assist and a steal.
LSU (12-1) jumped ahead 9-0, and after Samford cut it to 9-7, the visitors went cold, missing 21 of their next 23 shots to trail 42-14 at the break.
Sussy Ngulefac led the Bulldogs (4-9) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Leading scorer Andrea Cournoyer, who played at Merryville (La.) High School, had 11 points, well short of her 17.8 season average, on four-of-21 shooting.
“We were a little tentative in the first half against a really athletic team,” Samford coach Carley Kuhns said. “We got really good shots in the first half. We just didn’t make them. Almost every loose ball they were able to get their hands on. We played a little better and more confident in the second half.”
LSU moves on to a difficult start in SEC play. The Tigers travel to play No. 13 Georgia on Thursday, then return home for games against No. 23 Texas A&M on Sunday and No. 1 South Carolina the following Thursday.
“I think they understand nonconference is over,” Mulkey said. “Flush it. Twelve-and-one — only thing better is 13-0, but it means nothing at this point. We want to get to the upper half of this league and get to the NCAA tournament, and every night is going to be a battle.”