Devin White could have made up his mind to leave LSU already.
He could have, like teammate Greedy Williams, weighed the risk of injury in the Fiesta Bowl against the weight of millions of NFL dollars and decided it was time to haul his staggering load of chips to the cashier’s window.
But White told the world two Mondays ago that he would play in the Fiesta Bowl. Tuesday, he told reporters why, in plain, Devin White-like terms.
“It’s the next game on the schedule,” he said. “I signed up to play football for LSU.”
White’s decision came as no surprise to his coach.
“I think Devin is the ultimate team player,” Ed Orgeron said Tuesday. “He puts the team first. That’s why he’s one of our team captains. He did what he should do: finish the season with his team.”
That matter settled, now the question becomes this: Will White finish his career with LSU at the Fiesta Bowl, or after the 2019 season?
On the surface, it doesn’t appear to be a question that requires much thought. White is widely projected to go in the top half of the first round if he turns pro.
A recent CBSSports.com mock draft had him going with the 11th pick to Cincinnati. This year’s No. 11 pick, Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, received an initial contract of just south of $17 million. That kind of money will make up your mind for you.
Still, something clearly is tugging at White’s purple and gold heartstrings. Something surprisingly thoughtful in someone a couple months short of his 21st birthday.
A sense of history.
A sense of place.
A feeling of wanting not just to leave LSU rich, but to leave being beloved.
“I’m chasing something you can’t even give an award for,” said White, who last week became LSU’s first Butkus Award winner, a trophy handed out to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. “I want to be the best LSU linebacker ever.”
White may already be there.
He led the Southeastern Conference with 133 tackles last season, earning second-team All-America honors. He has 115 tackles this season, his numbers slightly dented by that first half he missed against Alabama for targeting against Mississippi State.
Still, he ranks second in the SEC in tackles behind Arkansas’ De’Jon Harris, a John Ehret grad, who has 118. Since the Razorbacks are home for the holidays, White could pass Harris on LSU’s first defensive series against UCF on Jan. 1.
It would be a betrayal of White’s laser-like focus to make a decision on his senior season before the Tigers play the Fiesta Bowl. But afterward an official announcement should come quickly: Players have until Jan. 14 to declare for the 2019 draft.
Orgeron said Tuesday that White has not yet told him his decision. Neither did White spill his final intentions to reporters, who who were ready to light up social media at his very word.
However, fellow LSU linebacker Patrick Queen told reporters that White has given them the word that he will stay.
“I don't know what he's going to do,” Queen said. “(But) he says he's going to stay. So if he stays, I'm ready for it.
“If he does: look out.”
As much anticipation as there may be for the Fiesta Bowl matchup with UCF and its 25-game winning streak, it could be eclipsed if White decides to stay. Williams will be gone, of course, but White would form quite a 1-2 defensive punch with fellow All-American Grant Delpit, the Tigers’ sophomore safety.
As for being remembered as LSU’s greatest linebacker ever, White may already be there. He is certainly on the short list. Only eight other LSU linebackers ever earned any kind of All-America honors. None, of course, earned that Butkus Award since its inception in 1985. About the only thing that might be out of reach for White, who has 278 career tackles, would be Al Richardson’s school record of 452.
But White is more than mere numbers. His tenacity, leadership and constantly whirring motor that seems to have him in on or close to making every single stop, already has him in very select company in Orgeron’s mind.
“I’ve been a part of Ray Lewis (at Miami),” Coach O said. “I’ve been a part of Patrick Willis (at Ole Miss). And he’s right in that group. No question. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been a part of as far as a middle linebacker. He’s very talented. And I still think he’s getting better.
"I think he’s going to have a tremendous pro career. He means a lot to us. He means a lot to the state of Louisiana. One of our best players, he could have opted not to play; but he has a lot of pride. He has unfinished business.”
Of that, White leaves no doubt.
“I think it’s still something I’m chasing at this point,” White said of being recognized as LSU’s best linebacker ever. “That’s why I know for sure that I can’t be all the way out.
“Being a team player, all my aspirations were championships, and we still haven’t won a championship. So, that kind of put a lot on my heart. I want to bring a championship to the great state of Louisiana.”
White sounds like a man of conflicted convictions.
At this point, that’s not a bad place for LSU to be in terms of his final decision.