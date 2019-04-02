Will Wade wants to remain the head coach of the LSU basketball program, according to Tigers assistant coach Tasmin Mitchell.
While speaking with local radio host Matt Moscona, Mitchell was asked about Wade, who was suspended in early March after failing to meet with university officials when reports surfaced about Wade's involvement in alleged recruiting violations.
Tony Benford was named the interim head coach for the final five games of the Tigers' season.
Wade's future with the team remains uncertain, but Mitchell said Wade wants to return to being head coach.
"He loves LSU and he wants his job back," Mitchell said. "He wants to stay. He wants to be here. He loves it here."
He added: "Unfortunately this situation had to happen, but he doesn't want to go anywhere."
Mitchell, a Denham Springs native, played at LSU and was a member of the NCAA Final Four team in 2006. He was also part of two SEC championship teams.
According to his staff biography, Mitchell is one of three players in program history to record 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career (with Clarence Ceasar and Jerry Reynolds). Also, he holds the program records for 4,692 minutes played, 137 games played and 136 starts.
You can listen to his full interview here.