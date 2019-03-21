ATHENS, Ga. — When LSU coach Paul Mainieri looked at his team's schedule before the season began, he identified the next nine days as the most difficult stretch his team would play.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the Tigers open a three-game series at No. 9 Georgia. There’s a midweek game against McNees State once they fly home, then a Thursday road trip to No. 2 Mississippi State for another three-game set.

“We got back-to-back road weekends, which is almost inhumane in this league,” Mainieri said. “We're going to have to be ready.”

LSU enters this brutal stretch as a team that has improved over the past three weeks.

Think back to the moments after LSU’s third loss at Texas on March 3. The Tigers looked dejected sitting in the visitors dugout. They had not pitched well. They had not scored many runs. They had not caught a break. Inside that dugout, waiting to get out of town, they didn’t speak.

Now LSU feels confident. In the time since the Tigers left that dugout, their pitching staff has issued fewer walks, leading to fewer runs allowed. Over LSU’s past 10 games, the team didn't allow more than five runs. During a sweep of Kentucky, the Tigers gave up just seven runs.

“At first we were wondering a little bit we were walking so many guys, but this past week it looks very good,” center fielder Zach Watson said. “The pitching has improved so much in a week. It's very encouraging.”

Adding to the pitchers’ improvement, once-injured players like catcher Saul Garza, pitcher Chase Costello and pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard are healthy, providing depth at their positions.

Mainieri thinks the Tigers can improve in “every area,” but instead of needing to throw strikes, they can reach for consistency — both as pitchers and hitters.

“We have a bunch of confidence going into Georgia,” left fielder Daniel Cabrera said.

Though LSU opens this stretch of games with a better and more proven team than it did three weeks ago, the Tigers have yet to win on the road.

One night late last week, after LSU came back from Northwestern State, Mainieri met with the players in the locker room. Watson said he "got on us pretty good." The Tigers had lost their fourth road game of the year.

Mainieri told them to move on, but he said they had to improve.

“We're not going to have a great season,” Mainieri told them, “if we can't learn to win on the road.”

If LSU is to have during this stretch of games, the Tigers must win on the road.

Six of their next seven games are away from Alex Box Stadium.