When LSU basketball coach Will Wade returns to his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee, for the Southeastern Conference tournament later this week, it’ll look much different than it did in his last visit just a month ago.

Nashville and the surrounding area were ravaged last Tuesday by a tornado that struck in the middle of the night, leaving 24 people dead.

The cleanup and recovery from the devastation will continue and will be on the hearts and minds of many when the SEC arrives for its five-day run that begins Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

“It’s obviously very devastating and very, very sad,” Wade said Monday on the SEC coaches teleconference. “If anybody knows, I know how Tennessee is: They call it the Volunteer State for a reason, and everybody will come together and build it back.”

While his parents and other relatives in the area weren’t directly affected by the deadly storm, it hit home for Wade when he received a text from his father, Frank, early last Tuesday morning.

“I’m an early-riser and my dad’s an early-riser, and I got a text from him about 4:30, 4:45 that morning about the tornado,” Wade said. “He told me to check it out.

“We were very, very fortunate,” he said. “Most of my family lives over on the west side of town, towards Bellevue and out toward that area. So, none of my relatives were directly impacted by the tornado, but it was certainly awful.”

It brought back memories, Wade said, of another tornado that struck east Nashville in the late 1990s when he was still in high school.

“I remember going over with our church to help clean up and do some work … it was so devastating,” he said. “I know the area well; both east Nashville and the Mount Julien area got pounded over there.”

While his hometown will be on his mind, Wade will be trying to find a way to win a game for the first time there since becoming LSU’s coach three years ago.

The Tigers will play the last game of the quarterfinal round on Friday night against a still-to-be-determined opponent.

Under Wade, LSU has lost twice to Vanderbilt in Memorial Gymnasium — including a 99-90 setback on Feb. 5 that snapped the Commodores’ 26-game SEC losing streak.

"Hopefully, we’ll get a chance to enjoy it,” he said of the trip home. “We’ve got a little bit extra time when we get there, so we’re going to try and take the guys out Wednesday night and have a good dinner.

"We’re going to do something fun with them downtown, so they get a little flair for the city.”