Bill Franques, right, hugs LSU head coach Paul Mainieri (1) after an NCAA Super Regional game at Lindsey Nelson Stadium Sunday June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee defeated LSU 15-6 to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

Sunday marked the end of Paul Mainieri's 15-year run as LSU baseball's head coach after the Tigers fell to Tennessee again in second game of the super regional in Knoxville.

Amid loud clapping, coaches and players could be seen congratulating Mainieri on his numerous accomplishments while he sat in the dugout one last time, taking in the emotions of the ending of his baseball career.

But not everyone was as supportive in the coach's final moments.

As the Tennessee PA announcer comes on the microphone to congratulate Mainieri on a "long and successful career," some Vols fans booed loudly.

