Sunday marked the end of Paul Mainieri's 15-year run as LSU baseball's head coach after the Tigers fell to Tennessee again in second game of the super regional in Knoxville.
Amid loud clapping, coaches and players could be seen congratulating Mainieri on his numerous accomplishments while he sat in the dugout one last time, taking in the emotions of the ending of his baseball career.
But not everyone was as supportive in the coach's final moments.
As the Tennessee PA announcer comes on the microphone to congratulate Mainieri on a "long and successful career," some Vols fans booed loudly.
Watch the moment below.
This was the moment the Tennessee PA announcer Congratulated Paul Mainieri on a great career.— Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) June 14, 2021
Tennessee fans booed, because of course. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/FyX2a7vTQV