James Carville took his argument on ESPN's College GameDay -- prompting an apology -- but the official "Free Devin White" movement took to the skies.

Hours before No. 3 LSU faced off with No. 1 Alabama at Tiger Stadium, a banner advocating for the Tigers' star linebacker could be seen circling above it.

Can't see video below? Click here.

White is suspended for the first half of the SEC showdown due to a targeting penalty called after he hit Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in LSU's last game. The call was criticized heavily around the college football landscape, most vociferously by Carville, who prompted an apology from ESPN to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey after he posited a conspiracy theory benefiting Alabama on their program.

Carville said the apology was a "gutless" move on behalf of ESPN.

James Carville's epic GameDay rant prompts ESPN apology; a 'gutless' move, he says ESPN issued an apology Saturday to Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey after an appearance by well-known political pundit and LSU…

It's unclear whether the banner was funded by the same campaign that raised money to put up billboards featuring the same message in several locations near the SEC Headquarters in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

A similar banner could be seen in the skies above Gainesville a week ago where Florida was hosting Georgia. College GameDay was also present before that game.

White will be eligible to play in the second half.

The game kicks off at 7 p.m. on CBS.

+2 Alabama vs. LSU live updates: Here's what Ed Orgeron, players had to say after shutout loss Whenever Alabama rolls into Baton Rouge to face LSU, it's an event -- this time is no exception. No. 1 Alabama faces off with No. 3 LSU under the lights at Tiger Stadium. Follow live updates here.