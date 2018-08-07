LSU football practiced in the university's indoor facility for the second consecutive day, while thunder rumbled outside.
The quarterback rotation has not altered too much since practice began Saturday. Junior quarterback Justin McMillan took the first snaps in front of the media, followed by sophomore Myles Brennan, freshman Lowell Narcisse and Ohio State grad transfer Joe Burrow.
Burrow hasn't taken snaps earlier than fourth since practice began.
McMillan, Brennan, Narcisse, Burrow #LSU pic.twitter.com/vlgWU14uy1— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 7, 2018
Other observations from the fourth practice:
- Freshman wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was wearing a gold non-contact jersey, but it didn't appear to be anything serious, since he was going through individual drills.
Some offensive line work on double teams, scraping to the linebacker pic.twitter.com/4hEY6hN8x6— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 7, 2018
- Absences during the 25 minutes allotted to the media included former SEC all-freshman nose tackle Ed Alexander, who missed spring practice with what Orgeron called “a minor setback.” Others missing were freshman running back Tae Provens, freshman linebacker Micah Baskerville and sophomore cornerback Mannie Netherly.
Sideline trapping drills with the #LSU safeties pic.twitter.com/EW5CxDg1LO— Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) August 7, 2018
- A new player showed up Tuesday: junior college transfer Amire Loftis, a 6-1, 208-pound safety who played in two games at Dean College (Maryland), where he recorded one tackle.