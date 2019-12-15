The impact wave of Joe Burrow's Heisman victory is still rolling.

It began on that stage inside the PlayStation Theater in New York City, where the LSU quarterback hoisted the bronze trophy for the second time in school history, where the Ohio native bit back tears to finish his emotional speech.

It was signaled by the sound of a bell in his hometown Athens, where the towered lights at Athens High flashed on at its football stadium — where Burrow once was named Ohio's Mr. Football — and the school's victory bell rang again and again and again.

The street sign at Zippy's read, "Congrats Joe, We Cried Too," just outside where the restaurant's "Joey Burriteaux" — named after Burrow's personal order — was probably being served.

Tears are now an ingredient in the Joey Burriteaux. pic.twitter.com/3wA4pX36Hn — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) December 15, 2019

From the bars of Ohio to Baton Rouge, LSU fans partied through Saturday night and into the wee hours of Sunday morning, relishing a moment some thought would never come again, 60 years after the late Billy Cannon became the first Tiger to win the Heisman Trophy in 1959.

Rabalais: With Heisman, Joe Burrow becomes LSU's greatest living football player NEW YORK — Joe Burrow’s LSU career will end long before the NCAA starts allowing student-athletes to financially benefit from their name, imag…

Back in Times Square, midnight having long passed, trash swirled in a miniature cyclone as tuckered panhandlers made their final push, while onlookers gazed at the flickering billboard — JOE BURROW HEISMAN WINNER — and it was difficult to decide which scene was more bizarre.

An LSU quarterback had won the Heisman, the position that the Tigers had long struggled to maintain in its shaky history with signal-callers.

Burrow won it in the largest landslide in history. He received 1,846 more voting points than runner-up Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, making it the largest margin of victory since the Heisman Trophy was first awarded in 1935.

And as Burrow celebrated his Heisman victory, it seemed the rest of the sports world joined him.

Teofimo Lopez, who won his Saturday night bout to become the IBF lightweight champion, pulled on a white, No. 9 LSU jersey and did a backflip in the ring.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova — Burrow's favorite NBA player (he wore a Dellavedova T-shirt when he reported to 2019 preseason camp) — posted "Congratulations" on Twitter.

And in case you haven't checked the calendar, tomorrow is officially "LSU Football Day."

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin proclaimed Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, as a date to commemorate the Tigers in their "historic season."

So the celebration continues into the holiday, which also recognizes LSU coach Ed Orgeron's ESPN Coach of the Year Award, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's Fred Biletnikoff Award and safety Grant Delpit's Jim Thorpe Award.

But this wasn't about just football. Burrow spoke of his home in southeast Ohio, a place he pointed out is a "very impoverished area."

According to a report the Ohio Development Services Agency released in February, 30.2% of the population in Athens County lives in poverty — the highest rate in the state and nearly three times higher than the national average, 11.8%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

"There are so many people there who don't have a lot," Burrow said during his speech. "I'm up here for all those kids in Athens and Athens County who go home with not a lot of food on the table. Hungry after school. You guys can be up here, too."

Burrow visited Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital in Manhattan on Sunday, connecting with a 13-year-old named Ryan Diaz, who plays for the Harlem Jets of New York City.

Burrow sat with hospital representatives and talked about his personal journey in the sport, how he began playing football when he was 9.

That's an age group Burrow will undoubtedly impact, stretching even to the high school athletes who will be making their recruiting decisions later this week.

The NCAA early signing period begins on Wednesday, and there's probably no recruiting tool more persuasive — save for a national championship ring — than the Heisman Trophy.

"I do think we'll get some great players because of Joe Burrow," Orgeron said on Saturday.

Ponchatoula High quarterback TJ Finley, who is committed to LSU, announced on Twitter Sunday evening that he "will be signing this Wednesday and practicing Thursday."

I will be signing this Wednesday and practicing Thursday❗️ #TGBTG — TJ Finley1️⃣ (@tj_finley1) December 16, 2019

Finley's eagerness starts a trend that began when true freshman cornerback Derek Stingley practiced with LSU ahead of last year's Fiesta Bowl, having graduated early from The Dunham School and enrolled at LSU.

And then there's Burrow's emotional impact, the morale boost within the team that's always hard to measure.

Most of Burrow's teammates posted on social media some sort of congratulations to their recognized leader, the player who'll lead No. 1 LSU (13-0) into the program's first College Football Playoff appearance against No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1) in the Peach Bowl semifinal in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

No Heisman Trophy winner has yet led his team to a national championship since the playoff format began in 2014. Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston is the last Heisman winner to lead his team to a national title, winning the last BCS national championship game in 2014.

"Whenever you get to the playoff, it's going to be a dogfight," Burrow said. "I haven't watched any film yet, I'm trying to enjoy this week. I'm gonna get back in the film room on Monday. I'm excited to see what they're going to try to do to us."

As Joe Burrow breaks Heisman records, O.J. Simpson says congrats: 'He got my vote' Joe Burrow has set records in an LSU uniform all season. On Saturday he proved he could do it while wearing a suit and tie, too.

Watch Joe Burrow's emotional thank you to Ed Orgeron in Heisman speech: 'I'm forever grateful' Joe Burrow's Heisman speech brought laughs. It also brought tears. And it brought a lot of both when he began thanking his coach for helping h…