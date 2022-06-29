BR.bethunecookmanlsu.031222 HS 325.JPG

LSU third baseman Drew Bianco (5) on the field against Bethune-Cookman, Friday, March 11, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Redshirt junior Drew Bianco has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to D1Baseball, making him the 10th LSU player to put his name in the database this summer.

Bianco, a utility option throughout his career, has one year of eligibility left as a result of the COVID-19 extension every player received during the 2020 season. Bianco appeared in 34 games this year as he battled hamstring and shoulder injuries.

Though 10 LSU players have now entered the portal, coach Jay Johnson has brought in proven transfers to replenish the roster. Three of them are infielders:  Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young, Baylor shortstop/second baseman Jack Pineda and NC State corner infielder Tommy White.

Bianco entered the transfer portal after the 2020 season at former coach Paul Mainieri's suggestion, but he returned to LSU. The next year, Bianco started 32 games. He batted .246 (29 for 118) with three doubles and seven home runs as he eventually took over at second base.

This spring, Bianco hit .128 in his 39 at-bats. He played in the infield and the outfield, and once he appeared as a catcher for an inning against Alabama in early May, he had handled every position except pitcher during his career.

Staff writer Leah Vann contributed to this report.

