LSU shortstop Taylor Pleasants (17) celebrates with LSU assistant coach Lindsay Leftwich after hitting an RBI single against Ole Miss, Friday, April 2, 2021, at Tiger Park on the campus of LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU freshman Taylor Pleasants was named the Southeastern Conference softball newcomer of the week on Tuesday.

Pleasants hit .444 over the weekend to lead LSU to a series win over No. 14 Kentucky. Pleasants totaled four hits and five RBIs. In Sunday’s doubleheader sweep, Pleasants hit a home run in each game. The Houston native also drew four walks.

Pleasants is hitting .316 with 43 hits and a team-high 42 RBIs along with 10 home runs. Pleasants is in the top-15 of the league in conference games in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, RBI and home runs.

SEC weekly honors

Player: Ashley Morgan, Tennessee

Co-pitcher: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Natalie Lugo, Florida

Newcomer: Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Freshman: Bre Warren, Texas A&M

