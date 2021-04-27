LSU freshman Taylor Pleasants was named the Southeastern Conference softball newcomer of the week on Tuesday.
Pleasants hit .444 over the weekend to lead LSU to a series win over No. 14 Kentucky. Pleasants totaled four hits and five RBIs. In Sunday’s doubleheader sweep, Pleasants hit a home run in each game. The Houston native also drew four walks.
Pleasants is hitting .316 with 43 hits and a team-high 42 RBIs along with 10 home runs. Pleasants is in the top-15 of the league in conference games in batting average, slugging percentage, hits, RBI and home runs.
SEC weekly honors
Player: Ashley Morgan, Tennessee
Co-pitcher: Montana Fouts, Alabama and Natalie Lugo, Florida
Newcomer: Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Freshman: Bre Warren, Texas A&M