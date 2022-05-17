LSU will play its season opener against Florida State this fall in primetime.
Kickoff was set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC, the network announced Tuesday. The game takes place Sunday, Sept. 4, inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
The game will be the first for LSU under new coach Brian Kelly as he tries to turn around the program. The Tigers are 11-12 since the last time they played in the Superdome during the 2019 national championship game.
Florida State, which opens with Duquesne the week before, doesn't have a winning season since head coach Jimbo Fisher left in 2017. The Seminoles are 19-27 over the last four years.
LSU and Florida State haven't played since 1991, when the then-No. 1 Seminoles won 26-17 in Tiger Stadium. LSU is 2-7 all-time against Florida State.
No other kickoff times have been set yet for LSU next season.