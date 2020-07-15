Moussa Cisse is going to be a Tiger.
Just not an LSU Tiger.
The 6-foot-10 center from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee, announced Wednesday afternoon that he has committed to play basketball for the University of Memphis.
A five-star prospect, Cisse was ranked as the No. 2 center nationally by 247Sports.com and the No. 9 player in this year’s class overall.
Cisse was once considered a strong lean to LSU, but in recent weeks predictions on his commitment from national recruiting outlets began turning toward Memphis. He also considered Kentucky, Georgia, Florida State and Georgetown, among others.
Cisse’s decision still leaves LSU with a large and highly regarded class, ranked No. 6 nationally by 247Sports, which it might still try to add to in the coming weeks. LSU has five signees, including five-star shooting guard Cam Thomas from Virginia and point guard Jalen Cook from Walker High School. LSU also has two transfers: former Madison Prep forward Josh LeBlanc from Georgetown and former UCLA forward Shareef O’Neal.
LSU seeking replacement for Yale
With the Ivy League’s announcement that it will not play sports this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, LSU’s scheduled Nov. 21 game against Yale in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is now canceled.
LSU is looking for a replacement game to fill out its nonconference schedule.
According to contracts obtained by The Advocate, Yale was scheduled to get $100,000 for the game. However, the contract contained a Covid-19 clause which provided that if the game was canceled no money would be owed by either school.
LSU has a similar clause in the contract for its Dec. 27 home game with Hofstra, which is also scheduled to receive $100,000. Hofstra’s conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, has not announced any decisions on its fall plans as yet.