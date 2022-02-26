Taylor Pleasants casually strolled around the Tiger Park bases on a sunny Saturday afternoon, crossing home plate with a cool nonchalance. The All-American shortstop had just cranked a solo home run into the centerfield bleachers, and she acted like she had been there before.
Because she has — 18 times, to be exact. But this season, her third in purple and gold, the homers have been hard to come by. Pleasants struggled through the first 11 games of the new season.
But now, through two of LSU’s three weekend doubleheaders of the Purple & Gold Challenge, she is starting to heat up at the plate. Pleasants went 5-10 with a single, a double, a triple and two home runs and added four RBIs in three LSU wins over Stephen F. Austin, Drake and Purdue.
If LSU wants to overcome its worst since 1981, they’ll need Pleasants to return to form.
“I have been struggling at the beginning of the season,” Pleasants said, “but I am trying to work out of that. I have worked on some things and just tried to have one focus and not overanalyze.”
Her adjustments seem to be working.
In her first at-bat Friday, Pleasants smacked a Stephen F. Austin pitcher’s low-rise ball off the right-center wall and slid headfirst into third base for a triple. Pleasants then diagnosed a changeup with a full count and smashed a solo homer over to left-center to give the Tigers a 5-4 lead. The homer was her first of the season.
“I saw that it was a change-up and wrote it out the way I was supposed to,” Pleasants said, “which has not been happening lately, so that was a good fix.”
Pleasants slapped a grounder into left field and turned it into a double in her first plate appearance the following day against Purdue. Her second home run came in her second at-bat. Her third hit of the day was a line-drive base hit into right field.
In LSU’s first 11 games, Pleasants managed only four hits in 33 at-bats. Her .121 batting average, .152 slugging percentage and .242 on-base percentage ranked 13th on the team. In 2021, she struck out only 14 times. Going into LSU's Saturday night game, opposing pitchers have already fanned Pleasants six times.
Those numbers are down from her 2021 campaign. Way down. Last season, Pleasant’s batting average was .316, her slugging percentage was .605 and her on-base percentage was .416. In the pandemic-shortened season of 2020, those same averages were even higher at .383, .667 and .530, respectively.
“I think I mostly did it to myself; my pitch selection wasn’t very good,” Pleasants said after the first weekend. “I am just trying to do too much. This week, I will go back to my process and do what I need to do, just working on my at-bats.”
To get out of the slump, Pleasants is trying to focus on one aspect of her game at a time. In the buildup to the third weekend, she put the emphasis on her batting stance's base. The result has been more power from her legs, more force in her swings and more juice on her hits.
And some good luck too, of course. Even the game’s biggest stars aren’t immune to softball’s cruelties.
“Today was a better start to this weekend,” Pleasants said, “so hopefully that continues to carry on.”