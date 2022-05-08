TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — If there was ever a time for the next-man-up mentality, it was in the final game of the Alabama series, when the LSU baseball team was tied with the Crimson Tide 1-1 without their top batter Jacob Berry.
But with familiar faces returning to the lineup after injury and home runs by Dylan Crews and Tyler McManus, LSU had no problem taking the series with a 12-3 victory on Sunday at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
The only position Drew Bianco hasn’t played while at LSU is pitcher, but don’t count him out.
The left-fielder has battled nagging injuries for much of the season, but after missing the entire month of April, started in the outfield against Georgia on May 1. He played second base late in the game against Nicholls on Tuesday, then came in as a catcher late in Saturday night’s game against Alabama before starting in the outfield on Sunday. Just last Tuesday, Bianco had played second base for the Tigers.
Without Berry in the lineup for the second day in a row, LSU needed others to step up to the plate, and Bianco was one of them to answer the call, driving in two of the team’s RBIs on singles in the first and fifth innings. In the bottom of the sixth, he sprinted to the left-field fence to catch a ball going foul for the first out. It was the second week in a row he’d made a highlight-worthy catch.
Gavin Dugas also returned to the starting lineup from injury.
Dugas’ last start was against Grambling on April 5, he’d missed the past four Southeastern Conference series with a thumb injury and came in at third base the night before. It was his first start of the season at designated hitter and first as the leadoff hitter. Dugas not only went 1 for 2, but drew two walks, battling through nine pitches in the first inning to drain starting left-hander Grayson Hitt.
Collier Cranford made his first start at third base, his only previous start being at shortstop against Grambling on April 5. LSU’s left-handed bats were Josh Pearson and Tre’ Morgan, who were hitting second and sixth respectively. Josh Stevenson, a left-handed batter who had started at left field the previous two days, did not start. Josh Pearson remained at right field.
The Tigers (32-15, 14-10 SEC) got off to a competitive start against Grayson Hitt, hitting .391 off the southpaw. After Dugas wrestled with Hitt for the leadoff walk, he was tagged out at second when Pearson reached on a fielder’s choice. Pearson slid into third on Dylan Crews’ double in the next at-bat, and both were brought home by Jordan Thompson’s RBI single to right center. Bianco’s first RBI single up the middle scored Thompson to put LSU up 3-0.
For the second day in a row, LSU made a pitching change in the first inning.
Sam Dutton started on the mound, but after a pair of doubles scored the Bama's first run, left-hander Jacob Hasty relieved him. Hasty’s strikeout retired the side, stranding one of the Crimson Tide’s runners. He went on to work four innings in the contest, allowing two hits and striking out four with no runs scored. Eric Reyzelman allowed one run off of one hit, striking out one through his 2⅓ innings pitched. Riley Cooper and Devin Fontenot finished the job from the mound.
LSU put together three-run performances in the fifth, seventh and eighth innings to run up the score. Four were driven in by McManus. McManus flipped his bat as he watched his first home run sail into the left-field scoreboard in the fifth, and held his helmet in the air as he danced into the dugout when the second one tipped off the right field wall in the seventh inning.
Both were two-run homers, while his first of the weekend was a solo shot to left field to kick off a five-run fifth-inning in Friday’s game. McManus entered the series with the highest slugging percentage in SEC play on the team (.723). He now has seven home runs this year, five of them coming through the past three series against Missouri, Georgia and now Alabama (16-22, 10-14). Bianco’s second RBI single came in the fifth and Morgan reached on fielder’s choice tallied put LSU up 9-1. Alabama scored its second run off a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh to make it 9-2.
By the eighth inning, LSU was having a field day at the plate. Crews launched his third home run of the weekend and 16th of the season. His two from the night before drove home the only runs scored by the Tigers. His three-run homer gave the Tigers the 12-2 lead. Alabama's pinch hitter Eric Foggo added the third run off a solo homer in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Crews, batting .342 so far this year, passed Berry (.378) for the team lead in home runs this season. He batted 7 for 11 (.636), driving in seven RBIs this weekend.