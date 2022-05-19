STOCKTON, Calif. — The LSU men’s golf team saw its 2021-22 season come to a close Wednesday after finishing sixth in the NCAA Stockton regional, narrowly missing out on advancing to the NCAA Championships by two strokes.
The Tigers, who were solidly in fourth place midway through the final round, had a three-day total of 16-under par 848. Liberty claimed the last transfer spot with a score of 846 to finish fifth.
Drew Doyle followed up his strong second round 65 with a 2 under 70 in the final round to finish tied for fifth at 8 under 208. Doyle's performance put him in a sudden death playoff with Washington’s RJ Manke to decide who would advance to the NCAA Championships as an individual. The playoff saw Manke make a par on the par-4 10th hole to defeat Doyle and book his spot in Scottsdale, Arizona, next weekend.
LSU counted Doyle’s round and scores from four other golfers — Garrett Barber, Cohen Trolio, Nicholas Arcement, Michael Sanders — who all carded even par 72s in the final round. Sanders played the third round in place of Trey Winstead, who played the first two rounds.
Trolio tied for 17th at 4 under 212. Arcement tied for 27th at 1 under 215 and Barber tied for 34th at 2 over 218.
Arizona State (-38), Stanford (-28), BYU (-27) and Oregon (-21) joined Liberty in advancing to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, starting May 27th. The NCAA women's golf championships start at Grayhawk Golf Club on Friday, with LSU among the 24 teams competing.
