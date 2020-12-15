The statement wasn't all that long ago. It was just about two years when LSU coach Ed Orgeron declared that the Tigers desperately needed to get better on the line of scrimmage.
In the moments after LSU's 29-0 loss at home to Alabama on Nov. 3, 2018 — a game in which the Crimson Tide rushed for 281 yards and the Tigers rushed for 12 — Orgeron made a statement that shaped his recruiting strategy in the years to come.
"We've got to recruit better defensive linemen," Orgeron said then. "I've got to get defensive linemen like them. I've got to recruit better offensive linemen. Same old thing: You've got to beat Alabama on the line of scrimmage."
In the two recruiting cycles since then, LSU has signed nine offensive linemen and nine defensive linemen. While those offensive linemen have yet to log significant playing time, the spoils on the defensive recruiting trail have shown up this season.
Defensive ends Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari, both members of the 2020 class, have started in at least one game this season, as have defensive tackles Joseph Evans and Siaki "Apu" Ika (the 2019 class) — although Ika has since entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Key contributors like defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (2020), who had two tackles for loss and two sacks in last week's upset at Florida, have also emerged in a defense that still needs improvement in the trenches.
Three defensive linemen are already committed to sign with LSU when the NCAA's early signing period begins on Wednesday. But the lineman who can be Orgeron's biggest get yet remains uncommitted and lives less than two hours away from Tiger Stadium.
Five-star defensive tackle Maason Smith of Terrebonne High will announce his decision at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, choosing from a long list of elite colleges that includes LSU, Alabama and Georgia.
Smith is the nation's No. 2-ranked defensive tackle in the 2021 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' composite rankings, and he is the nation's No. 18 overall recruit.
Smith fits the mold of the type of elite defensive lineman Orgeron spoke of back on that night in November 2018, and landing the top recruit would be a substantial recruiting victory.
Orgeron was able to fend off out-of-state schools from snatching Louisiana's homegrown talent last year. He said LSU signed every in-state player it offered last season — including Roy, a Baton Rouge native who was the nation's No. 6 defensive tackle.
Still, it's only been two years since Alabama scooped highly coveted defensive tackle Ishmael Sopsher out of Amite High. Sopsher has since announced he's transferring to Southern Cal, but that won't deter Alabama coach Nick Saban for pushing just as hard for Smith's signature.
Orgeron told reporters Monday that he expects a minimum of 15 players to sign Wednesday, a maximum of 20.
Will Smith be one of them? Has LSU done enough to convince the elite linemen to come to Baton Rouge?
"Obviously, we've built relationships," Orgeron said. "Again, these guys saw last year one of the best teams to ever play in college football history, and they remember that."