LSU hasn't won a division championship since 2011, and that streak is expected to continue in 2018.

The Tigers were picked to finish 5th in the Southeastern Conference's Western Division, according to a poll of those attending SEC media days in Atlanta this week.

LSU finished fourth in the division in 2014. It hasn't finished lower than fourth since former coach Gerry DiNardo's final season when the Tigers finished sixth in 1999.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC West and the conference championship.

Here are the full projections:

WEST

1. Alabama

2. Auburn

3. Mississippi State

4. Texas A&M

5. LSU

6. Ole Miss

7. Arkansas

EAST

1. Georgia

2. South Carolina

3. Florida

4. Missouri

5. Kentucky

6. Tennessee

7. Vanderbilt

SEC Champion: Alabama

