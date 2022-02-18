The Los Angeles Rams requested an interview with new LSU assistant coach Cortez Hankton as they look for an offensive coordinator after their Super Bowl win, according to a report Friday from the NFL Network.
Hankton, a New Orleans native, was hired last month as LSU's wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He signed a three-year deal worth an average of $900,000 per year.
Hankton previously spent the last four seasons in a similar role at Georgia, where he helped the team finish first in the Southeastern Conference in yards per pass attempt on its way to winning the national championship.
The Rams are looking for a new offensive coordinator after Kevin O'Connell left to become the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings.
Coach Sean McVay is set to interview Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and reportedly has interest in Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen, a former Los Angeles assistant.