The LSU men's basketball team achieved its highest finish since 2000 in the Associated Press' poll that was released Monday.

LSU, which inched up to ninth last week before a 76-73 loss to Florida on Friday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals, dropped three spots to 12th in the AP's final poll of the season.

It was the highest finish in the AP poll for the LSU program since 2000 team when the Tigers, who won 28 games that season, were 10th.

The only other times LSU was ranked in the final AP poll in the 2000s was in 2006 when the Tigers were 19th but went on to reach the Final Four, and when they were 21st in 2009.

LSU (29-9) picked up 886 points this week from the AP's nationwide poll of 63 writers and broadcasters after racking up 1,089 points a week ago.

That put the Tigers behind No. 11 Houston, which had 933 points, and just ahead of No. 13 Purdue with 737.

Counting the preseason rankings, this is the 12th week LSU has appeared in the AP poll. That tied the most in a single season for the program since the Tigers were in 12 polls in 2007.

LSU, the SEC's regular-season champion, was one of four league teams in the final poll.

Tennessee was sixth, Kentucky was seventh and Auburn, which won the tournament title on Sunday, was 14th.

Mississippi State was among the team receiving votes.

LSU, which is seeded third in the East regional for the NCAA tournament, will play its opening game at 11:40 a.m. Thursday against No. 14 seed Yale in in Jacksonville, Florida.

The game will be televised by truTV.