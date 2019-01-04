LSU Tennessee Basketball

Tennessee forward Grant Williams (2) goes up for a basket as LSU forward Aaron Epps (21) defends during their 2018 game in Knoxville, Tennessee. Williams was the SEC's player of the year in a vote of the league's coaches last season.

 Crystal LoGiudice

The Advocate's preview of the SEC teams, the race for the league crown, players to watch and games to watch …

Team capsules

ALABAMA

Coach: Avery Johnson (4th season)

2018-19 record: 9-3

Players to watch: F Donta Hall, G Kira Lewis, G John Petty

Best win: Defeated Arizona 76-73

Worst loss: Lost to Northeastern 68-52

NET rank: 69

Bracketology: Not listed

ARKANSAS

Coach: Mike Anderson (8th season)

2018-19 record: 9-3

Players to watch: F Daniel Gafford, G Isaiah Joe, G Mason Jones

Best win: Defeated Indiana 73-72

Worst loss: Lost to Western Kentucky 78-77

NET rank: 80

Bracketology: CBS Sports (First Four)

AUBURN

Coach: Bruce Pearl (5th season)

2018-19 record: 11-2

Players to watch: G Jared Harper, G Bryce Brown, F Chuma Okeke

Best win: Defeated Arizona 73-57

Worst loss: Lost to NC State 73-71

NET rank: 19

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 3 Midwest), CBS Sports (No. 3 South)

FLORIDA

Coach: Mike White (4th season)

2018-19 record: 8-4

Players to watch: G KeVaughn Allen, G Noah Locke, G Jalen Hudson

Best win: Defeated West Virginia 66-56

Worst loss: Lost to Butler 61-54

NET rank: 33

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 8 Midwest)

GEORGIA

Coach: Tom Crean (1st season)

2018-19 record: 8-4

Players to watch: F Rayshaun Hammonds, F Nicolas Claxton, F Derek Ogbeide

Best win: Defeated Georgia Tech 70-59

Worst loss: Lost to Georgia State 91-67

NET rank: 82

Bracketology: Not listed

KENTUCKY

Coach: John Calipari (10th season)

2018-19 record: 10-2

Players to watch: G Keldon Johnson, F PJ Washington, F Reid Travis

Best win: Defeated North Carolina 80-72

Worst loss: Lost to Seton Hall 84-83, OT

NET rank: 11

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 4 South), CBS Sports (No. 11 Midwest)

LSU

Coach: Will Wade (2nd season)

2018-19 record: 10-3

Players to watch: G Tremont Waters, F Naz Reid, G Skylar Mays

Best win: Defeated St. Mary's 78-74

Worst loss: Lost to Oklahoma State 90-77

NET rank: 27

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 9 West), CBS Sports (No. 9 Midwest)

MISSISSIPPI STATE

Coach: Ben Howland (4th season)

2018-19 record: 12-1

Players to watch: G Quinndary Weatherspoon, G Lamar Peters, F Aric Holman

Best win: Defeated Cincinnati 70-59

Worst loss: Lost to Arizona State 72-67

NET rank: 17

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 5 East), CBS Sports (No. 3 East)

MISSOURI

Coach: Cuonzo Martin (2nd season)

2018-19 record: 9-3

Players to watch: G Jordan Geist, G Mark Smith, F Jeremiah Tilmon

Best win: Defeated Central Florida 64-62, OT

Worst loss: Lost to Temple 79-77

NET rank: 70

Bracketology: Not listed

OLE MISS

Coach: Kermit Davis (1st season)

2018-19 record: 10-2

Players to watch: G Breein Tyree, G Terence Davis, G Devontae Shuler

Best win: Defeated Baylor 78-70

Worst loss: Lost to Butler 83-76

NET rank: 44

Bracketology: CBS Sports (No. 10 South)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Coach: Frank Martin (7th season)

2018-19 record: 5-7

Players to watch: F Chris Silva, G A.J. Lawson, F Maik Kotsar

Best win: Defeated Coastal Carolina 85-79

Worst loss: Lost to Wyoming 73-64

NET rank: 227

Bracketology: Not listed

TENNESSEE

Coach: Rick Barnes (4th season)

2018-19 record: 11-1

Players to watch: F Grant Williams, F Admiral Schofield, G Jordan Bone

Best win: Defeated Gonzaga 76-73

Worst loss: Lost to Kansas 87-81, OT

NET rank: 5

Bracketology: ESPN (No. 2 East), CBS Sports (No. 1 West)

TEXAS A&M

Coach: Billy Kennedy (8th season)

2018-19 record: 6-5

Players to watch: G TJ Starks, G Savion Flagg, F Christian Mekowulu

Best win: Defeated Oregon State 67-64

Worst loss: Lost to Texas Southern 88-73

NET rank: 113

Bracketology: Not listed

VANDERBILT

Coach: Bryce Drew (3rd season)

2018-19 record: 9-3

Players to watch: F/C Simisola Shittu, G Saben Lee, F Matt Ryan

Best win: Defeated Arizona State 81-65

Worst loss: Lost to Kent State 77-75

NET rank: 43

Bracketology: Not listed

Note: The NET rank is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which has replaced the RPI as a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.

Sizing up the league

1. Tennessee

They shared the title with Auburn last year, but a veteran team hungers for more.

2. Kentucky

The 'Cats got off to a bumpy start, but you know they'll be there at the end.

3. Auburn

Like Tennessee, Auburn has the needed experience to make a run to the top.

4. Mississippi State

Ben Howland has been building and the results are his team is in good shape

5. LSU

With a lot of talent, the Tigers just might add to its eight SEC wins last season.

6. Florida

Defense is UF's calling card under Mike White, but offense has got to help out.

7. Alabama

The Tide lost Collin Sexton, but forward Donta Hall is on the verge of stardom.

8. Missouri

Mizzou had high hopes for another big season, but Jontay Porter is out (ACL).

9. Vanderbilt

Losing fabulous freshman Darius Garland hurts, but Vandy will still be improved.

10. Arkansas

After losing its top two scorers, big man Daniel Gafford will have to carry the load.

11. South Carolina

It seems like this team was in the Final Four two decades ago instead of two years.

12. Texas A&M

Significant losses, most notably Robert Williams, could mean a long year for Aggies.

13. Ole Miss

Kermit Davis had a very good run at Middle Tennessee, but he needs time in Oxford.

14. Georgia

Like Davis, Tom Crean inherited a bare cupboard and has a whole lot of work to do.

Five players to watch

(listed alphabetically)

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Forward, 6-11, Sophomore

Likely lottery pick controls the middle for the Hogs. ... Ranks third in scoring (17.5), first in field-goal accuracy (66.1 percent) and second in rebounding (9.3).

Jared Harper, Auburn

Guard, 5-11, Junior

Elite point guard can score and distribute the ball at will. ... Averages 14.9 points a game and leads the SEC in assists (6.8) and free-throw percentage (86.7).

Keldon Johnson, Kentucky

Guard, 6-6, Freshman

Young freshman is the latest in long line of solid shooting guards for the 'Cats. ... Ranks sixth in scoring (16.4) and is fourth in field-goal accuracy (52.9 percent)

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee

Guard, 6-6, Senior

Teams up with Grant Williams to give the Vols a dynamic 1-2 duo. ... Ranks second in scoring (18.2) and is fourth in 3-point field-goal accuracy (43.5 percent)

Grant Williams, Tennessee

Forward, 6-8, Junior

Fundamentally-sound player was SEC player of the year in 2018. ... He leads league in scoring (20.1) while shooting 59.0 percent and is fifth in rebounding (8.3).

Five games to watch

Kentucky at Auburn

Jan. 19, 3 p.m., ESPN

Bruce Pearl has it going and you know Auburn Arena will be hopping for this early-season collision.

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Jan. 22, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

State seems poised to take the next step up the SEC ladder. Name a better place to earn some respect.

Kentucky at Tennessee

March 2, 1 p.m., CBS

This one, scheduled for the next-to-last weekend of the regular season, figures to be a real battle royal.

Mississippi State at Auburn

March 2, 3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

This game will tip off right after the Kentucky-Tennessee matchup and promises to be a juicy one as well.

Tennessee at Auburn

March 9, 11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2

These two shared the regular-season in 2018, so this one could be a big one for SEC tournament seedings.

