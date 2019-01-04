The Advocate's preview of the SEC teams, the race for the league crown, players to watch and games to watch …
Team capsules
ALABAMA
Coach: Avery Johnson (4th season)
2018-19 record: 9-3
Players to watch: F Donta Hall, G Kira Lewis, G John Petty
Best win: Defeated Arizona 76-73
Worst loss: Lost to Northeastern 68-52
NET rank: 69
Bracketology: Not listed
ARKANSAS
Coach: Mike Anderson (8th season)
2018-19 record: 9-3
Players to watch: F Daniel Gafford, G Isaiah Joe, G Mason Jones
Best win: Defeated Indiana 73-72
Worst loss: Lost to Western Kentucky 78-77
NET rank: 80
Bracketology: CBS Sports (First Four)
AUBURN
Coach: Bruce Pearl (5th season)
2018-19 record: 11-2
Players to watch: G Jared Harper, G Bryce Brown, F Chuma Okeke
Best win: Defeated Arizona 73-57
Worst loss: Lost to NC State 73-71
NET rank: 19
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 3 Midwest), CBS Sports (No. 3 South)
FLORIDA
Coach: Mike White (4th season)
2018-19 record: 8-4
Players to watch: G KeVaughn Allen, G Noah Locke, G Jalen Hudson
Best win: Defeated West Virginia 66-56
Worst loss: Lost to Butler 61-54
NET rank: 33
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 8 Midwest)
GEORGIA
Coach: Tom Crean (1st season)
2018-19 record: 8-4
Players to watch: F Rayshaun Hammonds, F Nicolas Claxton, F Derek Ogbeide
Best win: Defeated Georgia Tech 70-59
Worst loss: Lost to Georgia State 91-67
NET rank: 82
Bracketology: Not listed
KENTUCKY
Coach: John Calipari (10th season)
2018-19 record: 10-2
Players to watch: G Keldon Johnson, F PJ Washington, F Reid Travis
Best win: Defeated North Carolina 80-72
Worst loss: Lost to Seton Hall 84-83, OT
NET rank: 11
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 4 South), CBS Sports (No. 11 Midwest)
LSU
Coach: Will Wade (2nd season)
2018-19 record: 10-3
Players to watch: G Tremont Waters, F Naz Reid, G Skylar Mays
Best win: Defeated St. Mary's 78-74
Worst loss: Lost to Oklahoma State 90-77
NET rank: 27
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 9 West), CBS Sports (No. 9 Midwest)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Coach: Ben Howland (4th season)
2018-19 record: 12-1
Players to watch: G Quinndary Weatherspoon, G Lamar Peters, F Aric Holman
Best win: Defeated Cincinnati 70-59
Worst loss: Lost to Arizona State 72-67
NET rank: 17
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 5 East), CBS Sports (No. 3 East)
MISSOURI
Coach: Cuonzo Martin (2nd season)
2018-19 record: 9-3
Players to watch: G Jordan Geist, G Mark Smith, F Jeremiah Tilmon
Best win: Defeated Central Florida 64-62, OT
Worst loss: Lost to Temple 79-77
NET rank: 70
Bracketology: Not listed
OLE MISS
Coach: Kermit Davis (1st season)
2018-19 record: 10-2
Players to watch: G Breein Tyree, G Terence Davis, G Devontae Shuler
Best win: Defeated Baylor 78-70
Worst loss: Lost to Butler 83-76
NET rank: 44
Bracketology: CBS Sports (No. 10 South)
SOUTH CAROLINA
Coach: Frank Martin (7th season)
2018-19 record: 5-7
Players to watch: F Chris Silva, G A.J. Lawson, F Maik Kotsar
Best win: Defeated Coastal Carolina 85-79
Worst loss: Lost to Wyoming 73-64
NET rank: 227
Bracketology: Not listed
TENNESSEE
Coach: Rick Barnes (4th season)
2018-19 record: 11-1
Players to watch: F Grant Williams, F Admiral Schofield, G Jordan Bone
Best win: Defeated Gonzaga 76-73
Worst loss: Lost to Kansas 87-81, OT
NET rank: 5
Bracketology: ESPN (No. 2 East), CBS Sports (No. 1 West)
TEXAS A&M
Coach: Billy Kennedy (8th season)
2018-19 record: 6-5
Players to watch: G TJ Starks, G Savion Flagg, F Christian Mekowulu
Best win: Defeated Oregon State 67-64
Worst loss: Lost to Texas Southern 88-73
NET rank: 113
Bracketology: Not listed
VANDERBILT
Coach: Bryce Drew (3rd season)
2018-19 record: 9-3
Players to watch: F/C Simisola Shittu, G Saben Lee, F Matt Ryan
Best win: Defeated Arizona State 81-65
Worst loss: Lost to Kent State 77-75
NET rank: 43
Bracketology: Not listed
Note: The NET rank is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which has replaced the RPI as a means of sizing up teams for postseason play. The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and quality of wins and losses.
Sizing up the league
1. Tennessee
They shared the title with Auburn last year, but a veteran team hungers for more.
2. Kentucky
The 'Cats got off to a bumpy start, but you know they'll be there at the end.
3. Auburn
Like Tennessee, Auburn has the needed experience to make a run to the top.
4. Mississippi State
Ben Howland has been building and the results are his team is in good shape
5. LSU
With a lot of talent, the Tigers just might add to its eight SEC wins last season.
6. Florida
Defense is UF's calling card under Mike White, but offense has got to help out.
7. Alabama
The Tide lost Collin Sexton, but forward Donta Hall is on the verge of stardom.
8. Missouri
Mizzou had high hopes for another big season, but Jontay Porter is out (ACL).
9. Vanderbilt
Losing fabulous freshman Darius Garland hurts, but Vandy will still be improved.
10. Arkansas
After losing its top two scorers, big man Daniel Gafford will have to carry the load.
11. South Carolina
It seems like this team was in the Final Four two decades ago instead of two years.
12. Texas A&M
Significant losses, most notably Robert Williams, could mean a long year for Aggies.
13. Ole Miss
Kermit Davis had a very good run at Middle Tennessee, but he needs time in Oxford.
14. Georgia
Like Davis, Tom Crean inherited a bare cupboard and has a whole lot of work to do.
Five players to watch
(listed alphabetically)
Daniel Gafford, Arkansas
Forward, 6-11, Sophomore
Likely lottery pick controls the middle for the Hogs. ... Ranks third in scoring (17.5), first in field-goal accuracy (66.1 percent) and second in rebounding (9.3).
Jared Harper, Auburn
Guard, 5-11, Junior
Elite point guard can score and distribute the ball at will. ... Averages 14.9 points a game and leads the SEC in assists (6.8) and free-throw percentage (86.7).
Keldon Johnson, Kentucky
Guard, 6-6, Freshman
Young freshman is the latest in long line of solid shooting guards for the 'Cats. ... Ranks sixth in scoring (16.4) and is fourth in field-goal accuracy (52.9 percent)
Admiral Schofield, Tennessee
Guard, 6-6, Senior
Teams up with Grant Williams to give the Vols a dynamic 1-2 duo. ... Ranks second in scoring (18.2) and is fourth in 3-point field-goal accuracy (43.5 percent)
Grant Williams, Tennessee
Forward, 6-8, Junior
Fundamentally-sound player was SEC player of the year in 2018. ... He leads league in scoring (20.1) while shooting 59.0 percent and is fifth in rebounding (8.3).
Five games to watch
Kentucky at Auburn
Jan. 19, 3 p.m., ESPN
Bruce Pearl has it going and you know Auburn Arena will be hopping for this early-season collision.
Mississippi State at Kentucky
Jan. 22, 6 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
State seems poised to take the next step up the SEC ladder. Name a better place to earn some respect.
Kentucky at Tennessee
March 2, 1 p.m., CBS
This one, scheduled for the next-to-last weekend of the regular season, figures to be a real battle royal.
Mississippi State at Auburn
March 2, 3 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
This game will tip off right after the Kentucky-Tennessee matchup and promises to be a juicy one as well.
Tennessee at Auburn
March 9, 11 a.m., ESPN/ESPN2
These two shared the regular-season in 2018, so this one could be a big one for SEC tournament seedings.