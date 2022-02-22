After LSU’s big victory against Florida on Sunday, LSU coach Kim Mulkey lavished praise on her post players for finally coming through when they were most needed.
The praise didn’t stop with starters Faustine Aifuwa and Autumn Newby, who combined for 23 points on 10-of-12 shooting. Reserves Awa Trasi and Hannah Gusters played strong supporting roles in helping the Tigers win 66-61.
Trasi didn’t score but had five rebounds, two on offense, while Gusters converted all three of her shots and added two boards. The foursome helped overcome an off night by the four guards who combined to make nine of 49 shots.
The bigs didn't post All-American numbers, but their play stopped a trend of the post players being caught observing more than participating.
“I’m really trying to give my best and help the team as much as possible with the minutes coach Mulkey is giving me,” said Trasi, a senior who is averaging 11.5 minutes, 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds. “It might not be scoring, maybe rebounds or steals. I have to bring something. That’s what we try to do with the rotation. Take what she gives us and make the best of it.”
Said Gusters: “It was really physical. You could tell the Florida coach told them to keep us out of the paint as much as they could. I knew if the guards had a hard game, we had to relieve them as much as we could, offensively and defensively.”
Trasi is grateful to even be around this team. She entered the transfer portal shortly after the end of the season but changed her mind after Mulkey was hired.
“It’s been nothing but positive,” Mulkey said. “She had valuable minutes the other night. She got big offensive rebounds for us. The only negative was I drew up a play for her in the timeout and she passed the ball. And she had a turnover on our end.”
Gusters followed Mulkey from Baylor after playing sparingly as a freshman. An up-and-down season has included a four-game suspension and other games in which she did not play. She’s averaging nearly 15 minutes per game with 4.8 points and 3.0 rebounds.
“I hope what you saw the other night is the beginning of some consistency in her play,” Mulkey said of Gusters. “She wanted the ball. I challenged her and Faus (Aifuwa) on the bench. ‘All we need is for you guys to demand the ball.’ One time she did, finished and got fouled. Didn’t make the free throw, but it was a sign of ‘Coach, I listened to what you said.’ ”
Trasi, a native of Toulouse, France, came to LSU as a versatile player with an accurate perimeter shot. She's doing more of the dirty work now.
“I’ve always been a physical player,” she said. “I always use my behind as an advantage. I have a strong lower body, and playing against Faus, Hannah and Autumn every day, it makes you stronger.”
“Transfer portal is not a good place to be. I had a lot going on at the end of last season. I’m glad coach Mulkey gave me another chance.”
Gusters, a Dallas native, said she’s learned a lot after changing teams and conferences on top of getting more playing time. She already has surpassed the 301 minutes she played at Baylor.
“Learning how to stay consistent and knowing exactly what my team needs (has helped me),” Gusters said. “Trying not to focus on scoring, and rebounding, playing good defense, making sure I’m in help and finishing layups.
“Looking up to Autumn and Faustine and how consistent they are lit a fire under me when (Mulkey) said (she needed more). I talk to the seniors, and they encourage me to keep my confidence and understand it will come. Just keep working at it.”