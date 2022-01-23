Will Wade didn’t need to review the game tapes from Saturday night’s matchup with Tennessee to know what his team needs.
Wade’s instant reaction to LSU’s 64-50 loss was short and not-so-sweet: Changes are coming for the Tigers, who dropped a third consecutive Southeastern Conference game for the first time since his first season in 2018.
“I got to make some changes,” he said after his team fell to 15-4 overall and 3-4 in the league. “It’s time now for some changes.”
While Wade didn’t go into specifics, other than to say the changes will involve personnel and play calls on offense, the obvious ones are to simplify the offense and insert forward Tari Eason into the starting lineup.
Even though a brutal seven-game opening stretch of SEC play is behind LSU, Wade knows he can’t waste any more time getting the ship righted.
The Tigers fell below the .500 mark in the league for the first time since 2018 even though they have company from three teams projected to finish in the top half of the conference.
Alabama, Arkansas and Florida have experienced three-game losing streaks in the league, but all three have rebounded somewhat — which means LSU can’t afford to fall farther back in the race for a fourth consecutive top-four finish in the standings.
The main culprit has been a helter-skelter offense that has shot better than 45% just twice in seven league games.
The Tigers are shooting just 40.9% against conference opposition after connecting on 46.1% of their field-goal attempts in nonconference play.
As a result, LSU is near the bottom of the league in scoring just 62.6 points a game, which nearly offsets the conference’s top scoring defense that gives up just 64.9 points per outing.
“Well, I’ve got to take a little bit more control,” Wade said when asked about a solution for the offense’s woes. “I've given our guys a little bit too much freedom, and we’re obviously not doing what we need to do with that freedom.
“So, I've got to take a little bit more control back over everything.”
That usually means paring down his offense.
It was the same old story against Tennessee, a team LSU defeated 79-67 just two weeks earlier in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
In the rematch on their home floor, the Vols played more aggressively and took the fight to the Tigers.
“They were aggressive; we couldn't enter our offense easily,” Wade said. “We just didn't work hard enough to get the ball in the spots that we wanted to.
“It's a combination of factors, but we’ve got to finish around the rim, we’ve got to be cleaner with the ball and we’ve got to make some open shots. We missed some wide-open shots, and eventually, you’ve got to step up and make some shots.”
It would help if the Tigers could get point guard Xavier Pinson back in the lineup.
A calming influence on the offense through the early part of the season, he missed his fourth consecutive game Saturday with a sprained right knee.
Wade said Pinson ran a little in shootaround Saturday, but wasn’t sure if he’ll be ready to return Wednesday night.
Eason, however, could be a possibility to join the starting lineup and give LSU a boost after falling behind early at Auburn (18-1) and Tennessee (14-0).
The 6-foot-8 Eason leads the team in scoring at 16.0 points a game and is its top shooter from the field at 53.8%.
Eason and center Efton Reid (50.8%) are the only players in Wade’s eight-man rotation who have made more than half their shots.
He's been reluctant to start Eason because LSU was winning, but the current three-game losing streak might prove to be an overriding factor in that decision.
"We’ve got to be cleaner with the ball and make some shots,” Wade said. “We couldn't get things going, so we’ve got to get a lot better.
"We’ve got to improve these next couple of days and go from there.”