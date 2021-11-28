The Kim Mulkey Show, an hour-long radio call-in show with LSU, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright, will debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The show will be broadcast live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.
Listeners are encouraged to participate in the show by submitting a question online, tagging @LSUradio on Twitter, or speaking with coach Mulkey during the show by calling (225) 578-4827 or toll-free (800) 315-8255. Fans in attendance at TJ Ribs will also have the opportunity to ask Mulkey questions during the show.
The Tigers are set to host No. 13 Iowa State at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, airing on ESPN2.