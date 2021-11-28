BR.nichollslsu.111021 HS 926.JPG

LSU coach Kim Mulkey celebrates a 3-pointer against Nicholls State on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It was LSU's first game under the Hall of Fame coach.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The Kim Mulkey Show, an hour-long radio call-in show with LSU, women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey along with play-by-play voice Patrick Wright, will debut at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The show will be broadcast live from TJ Ribs on Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge.

Listeners are encouraged to participate in the show by submitting a question online, tagging @LSUradio on Twitter, or speaking with coach Mulkey during the show by calling (225) 578-4827 or toll-free (800) 315-8255. Fans in attendance at TJ Ribs will also have the opportunity to ask Mulkey questions during the show.

The Tigers are set to host No. 13 Iowa State at 8 p.m. Thursday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, airing on ESPN2.

