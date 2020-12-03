After having a total of three surgeries since mid-January on both feet, LSU guard Charles Manning Jr. could be close to making his season debut.
On his weekly radio show Monday night, LSU coach Will Wade said Manning was close to being back after the senior tweeted “I’m back.”
At the time, Wade said that may have been a premature tweet since Manning had been limited to half a practice during recent workouts.
On a conference call with reporters Thursday, Wade said Manning, who fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in January and the same bone in his left foot 5½ weeks later that led to a third surgery in June, could play Sunday when the Tigers host Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m.
While Manning declared he was back, Wade said it’s ultimately up to trainer Shawn Eddy to clear one of the team’s top defenders for Louisiana Tech or wait until the next game on Dec. 12 against South Florida in Atlanta.
“We haven’t done any live practice this week, so we’ll have a better idea in the next couple of days,” Wade said. “A lot of it comes down to Shawn and what he feels comfortable with and how many minutes he can play — if any. Hopefully, we’ll have him against Tech.”
A junior college All-American, the 6-foot-5 Manning played in 19 games with three starts last season and averaged 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
Cook may be back, too
Former Walker High star Jalen Cook could also be ready fot the Tech game after missing the Tigers’ 96-43 win over Southeastern on Monday night.
Cook, a freshman guard, was held out after suffering a quadriceps injury when he collided with teammate Darius Days in Sunday’s practice.
Cook wanted to play and Wade wanted him to play, but Eddy told Wade to only use him if he absolutely had to.
“He seems to be feeling better,” Wade said. “Jalen is a tough, tough kid. He wanted to play against Southeastern, but his quad was pretty swollen. I’m not a doctor, but even I could see that.”
Taylor signs with Wizards
Former LSU guard Marlon Taylor, an undrafted free agent, signed with the Washington Wizards over the weekend and will get a chance to show his abilities in training camp.
The 6-5 Taylor averaged 5.9 points and 4.1 rebounds while playing in 21 games after dealing with a foot injury that delayed the start of his senior season until December.
Wowing fans with his leaping ability and highlight-reel dunks, he averaged 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds in 56 career games.
Taylor capped his two years at LSU by scoring a career-high 30 points in what would turn out to be his final game, a 94-64 blowout of Georgia.