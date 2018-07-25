Guard Brandon Rachal is leaving the LSU basketball program after one season with the Tigers, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

LSU coach Will Wade confirmed to The Advocate that Rachal, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound shooting guard from Natchitoches, is transferring.

"Brandon has a really bright future on and off the floor," Wade said in a text. "We wish him nothing but the best moving forward and appreciate all that he did for our program this past season."

Rachal's tweet read: "I would like to take this time (to) announce that I will be transferring from LSU & will open my recruiting back up. I want to thank the entire LSU team/coaching staff for helping me grow as a young freshman. I believe that in the long run this decision will benefit me & that I will continue to grow as a person & as a player wherever God takes me next."

Rachal played in 27 games with no starts in his one season with the Tigers. The two-time Class 5A all-state pick averaged 4.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 15.9 minutes of playing time per game during an 18-15 season.

Three of Rachal's best games were his final ones at LSU.

He had seven points and a career-high 13 rebounds at South Carolina, then had six points and five rebounds in the regular-season finale against Mississippi State.

In a rematch with State in the Southeastern Conference tournament, Rachal tied his career high with 10 points and pulled down nine rebounds.

Rachal wasn’t available for LSU’s two NIT games even though he was allowed to travel with the team for a second-round matchup at Utah.

Wade noted that Rachal's absence wasn’t team-related but declined to elaborate on why he was sidelined about 4½ hours before tip-off of the NIT opener with UL-Lafayette in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In a news conference wrapping up the season, Wade said he expected Rachal, who missed the Tennessee game on Jan. 31 along with Wayde Sims for a violation of team rules, to be a member of the team for the 2018-19 season.

With the loss of Rachal, Wade still has three shooting guards in freshman Ja'Vonte Smart, junior Skylar Mays and senior Daryl Edwards to split the bulk of the playing time at the position.

Rachal is the third player from LSU's 2017 signing class, which finished 17th in the 247Sports' composite rankings, to depart the program.

Forward Galen Alexander was dismissed in late January, and forward Mayan Kiir was released in late March after taking a leave of absence.

Both were disciplined at the same time Wade announced the one-game suspensions for Sims and Rachal, who was signed along with Alexander by former coach Johnny Jones' staff.

At the time, Wade said Kiir, whom he signed when he was at VCU and again after taking the LSU job, would have a chance to regain his roster spot at the end of the spring semester if he met certain conditions that were "clearly laid out" for him.

However, Wade announced one week after LSU's season ended that Kiir would not be back. Kiir has since transferred to South Florida.