After LSU’s win over Mississippi State on Saturday night, Will Wade shared with reporters the message he gave his team going into the Southeastern Conference game on its home floor.
Broken down into simplistic terms, Wade assured the Tigers it was a “big game” — a phrase, he admitted later, that he doesn’t use very often.
He figured there was no holding back considering LSU basically had painted itself into a corner in league play with home losses to Arkansas and Ole Miss.
A meltdown in which an eight-point lead with nine minutes left turned into a 65-58 loss to Arkansas hurt, but not as bad as when Ole Miss blew the doors off LSU from the start and led by 24 points late in the first half before the Tigers succumbed 76-72.
Despite a four-point win over an improved Mississippi State team, there is still no margin for error with three home games left — a stretch that begins with a 6 p.m. Wednesday matchup against Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (SEC Network).
Wade knows LSU (18-7, 6-6 SEC) can’t let its guard down against Georgia (6-19, 1-11) even though the Bulldogs, who have lost 13 of their past 14 games, occupy the SEC cellar.
Last season, the teams split a home-and-home series. LSU scored a 94-92 overtime win in the PMAC before Georgia prevailed 91-78 in Athens.
“Well, we’ve got to guard Georgia better,” Wade said. “A lot of the same concepts (as last season). They sink the defense, they’ll try to get their shooters to the corner for 3s.
"So, we’ve got to do a better job guarding them than we did at any time last season.”
He noted Georgia this season has played Florida tough, had then-No. 1 Auburn on the ropes before losing by two and picked up its only SEC win over Alabama — which defeated LSU earlier in Tuscaloosa.
“They go through some offensive slumps when they’re not shooting it well, but they’re a lot better than their record shows,” Wade said Tuesday. “That’s something that’s very worrisome to me.”
Getting past Georgia would keep LSU, which is tied with Alabama and Florida for fifth in the SEC standings, going in the right direction after beating Texas A&M on the road and Mississippi State back home.
Prior to their modest two-game winning streak, the Tigers had lost six of seven and fell to 4-6 in SEC play after a 3-1 league start.
LSU handed Kentucky and Tennessee two of the five losses they had combined for in conference play before a nasty slide that coincided with the loss of Xavier Pinson to a sprained knee.
But Pinson has been in the starting lineup the past two games and is nearly back to 100%, Wade said, for the final six-game stretch.
“We’ve got to finish strong,” he said. “We’re two-thirds of the way though (the SEC) and, you know, people come for the ending of the movie. We have to do what we can to put ourselves in position here down the stretch.
“We just have to keep clicking off wins. ... That’s the best thing we can do.”