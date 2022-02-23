Contrary to preconceived notions of him, Brian Kelly has demonstrated he doesn’t have a problem showing a bit of his personality. See recruiting videos of his dance moves if you need proof.
LSU’s new football coach does have a problem with parking, though. Or at least he did Wednesday as he tried to find a spot outside Tiger Stadium before a news conference to introduce his defensive staff at the Lawton Room.
“I apologize for being tardy,” Kelly said. “I have not found the right credential to get me access right out front. Maybe I’ll win a couple of games and get one of those.”
You’ll find winning solves all manner of problems at LSU, coach.
Other than a few minutes in the broadcast booth during LSU’s Texas Bowl game against Kansas State on Jan. 4 (Kelly, you will recall, did not coach the game), this was the first time most of us had heard from him since Dec. 1, the day he was introduced by athletic director Scott Woodward in the same spot.
It was an unusually long time to wait, but Kelly and LSU made up for it by setting up Wednesday’s presser with new defensive coordinator Matt House and the defensive staff. Thursday the media will get to interview offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock and the offensive staff. In this day and age of media being held at arm’s length by schools and organizations, it is a significant amount of access whenever it comes.
What significant was there to be learned? Well, LSU is going to be multiple on defense, not wedded to a 3-4 or 4-3 front to try to neutralize modern, high-gadgetry offenses. The coaching staff is still working on filling holes and building chemistry in a program that was down to 40-something scholarship players by the time the Texas Bowl was played seven weeks ago.
And there is no lack of confidence from Kelly or his coaches. Instead, a strong sense of “we know what we’re doing” was evident. Nothing arrogant, mind you, but self-confident in knowing what LSU’s current shortcomings are and addressing them to make this a top-shelf program again.
“We’re not ready to play,” Kelly said. “But we will be ready. It will be a process for us.
“I like the fact that like many teams I’ve had in the past — and this is the fifth time I’ve done this (at a new school) — there’s a want to. They recognize and are aware of what they’ve done the last two years, that cumulatively it’s been .500. And that’s not good enough. There’s a desire to want to change that.
“Now, we’ve got a lot of things we’ve got to work on to be the championship program we want to be. But like anything else, as long as we have a group of players who are committed to what we want to do here, we’re pretty confident we can get them there come opening day.”
There is also a sense that LSU is trying to get up to speed. It took time for Kelly to assemble his staff. Denbrock didn’t arrive until after coaching the University of Cincinnati on New Year’s Eve in a CFP semifinal loss to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. House didn’t arrive until after the Kansas City Chiefs (where he was linebackers coach) lost to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 30 in the AFC championship game.
Thursday will be 192 days until LSU opens the Kelly era Sept. 4 against Florida State in the Caesars Superdome. That sounds like a lot of time, but it isn’t. Not to create chemistry and identify starters and playmakers and finish filling out the roster to the 85-man scholarship limit.
Again, there was no hint of stress or anxiety from Kelly and his coaches on this day. You got the opposite impression in fact, especially if you listened to the words of special teams coordinator Brian Polian.
Polian looks like he could be Kelly’s younger brother, but he comes from his own famous football family. His father Bill Polian is a Hall of Fame NFL general manager. Brother Chris is director of pro personnel for the Washington Football, er, Commanders. Another brother, Dennis, is chief of staff for the University of Arizona football team.
Much was made of how a lot of Notre Dame coaches didn’t follow Kelly from Notre Dame. Polian did. And, he said, it was for the chance to be part of something very special.
“He’s one of the best communicators I’ve ever been around,” Brian Polian said of Kelly. “He’s a sneaky good coach. He’s not just a CEO, but a ball coach.
“I couldn’t lose out on a chance to be with Brian at LSU. How many places would you leave Notre Dame for? Not many. This is one of them.
"I can’t wait for that first Tiger Walk. That first game in Tiger Stadium. I want to be part of a great experience with a guy who is going to win a national championship.”
Do that, and Kelly can park anywhere in Baton Rouge he wants.