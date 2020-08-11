The Pac-12 has become the second Power 5 college sports conference to postpone its football season, according to Sports Illustrated report.

The Pac-12 joins the Big Ten, who earlier Tuesday voted to postpone its football season.

No decisions have been made yet by the remaining trio of Power 5 conferences: the Southeastern Conference, the Big 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Mid-American and Mountain West conferences have also postponed their football seasons.

The Pac-12 CEO Group voted unanimously to postpone all of its fall competitions.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

The regular season was scheduled to start in just three weeks, but the NCAA and its universities have been forced to adjust to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Southeastern Conference's school presidents to had an impromptu meeting Monday afternoon. The league's presidents decided to continue to monitor the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and fall sports, a source told The Advocate. The league's football plans, for now, continue as scheduled.

Will the Big Ten and Pac-12's decision to postpone influence the SEC?

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said on the Dan Patrick Show Tuesday morning: “It is not simply going to be a guiding moment if another conference makes a decision, but a piece of information along this really interesting journey.”

