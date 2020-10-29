BR.lsufloridamain0538.101319 bf.jpg
The Advocate's LSU beat team predicts the outcome of the matchup with Auburn in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Brooks Kubena

LSU 27, Auburn 22

The last four meetings were all decided by less than five points. Expect this to be a close one again. Auburn DC Kevin Steele will test LSU's true freshman QB, TJ Finley, in his second collegiate game. If Finley can play mistake-free football, a disruptive LSU defense should give their offense the extra possessions it needs to win.

Scott Rabalais

LSU 27, Auburn 23

Given LSU’s unsettled quarterback situation and Auburn’s penchant for narrow escapes, this is a tough one to call. Just like every LSU-Auburn game. If it is TJ Finley at the helm for LSU, a struggle or two can be anticipated in his first career road game. Here’s predicting he and LSU’s offense do just enough and the defense comes up with a late critical turnover to turn Auburn aside.

Wilson Alexander

LSU 38, Auburn 31

History suggests a close game and wild finish between LSU and Auburn. Five points or less decided the last four matchups, and how many games featured some sort of crazy sequence? But Auburn has gotten lucky multiple times this season and lacks a clear strength. If LSU runs the football like it did last week and freshman quarterback TJ Finley doesn't make many mistakes, LSU will win on the road.

Sheldon Mickles

LSU 28, Auburn 24

Thanks to two bad calls, Auburn is 3-2 instead of 1-4. Like LSU, it lost some incredible talent from a defense that played lights-out last season and that, along with an inconsistent offense, gives LSU a shot at a road win. If LSU can run the ball and keep the pressure off TJ Finley, and the defense rattles Bo Nix and improves against the pass, LSU has a chance.

