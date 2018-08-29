Joe Burrow will be the first graduate transfer in LSU history to start at quarterback, and the trendy acquisition method could provide consistency at a position that’s had a different season-opening starter in five of the last six seasons.

Burrow’s lack of tenure at LSU isn’t much of a factor, Ed Orgeron said Wednesday, since the Tigers offense was already making a transition to a new spread scheme under Steve Ensminger when the 6-foot-5, 216-pound junior transferred from Ohio State in May.

“(Burrow) wasn’t that far behind anyone else,” said Orgeron, who is entering his second full season as head coach and has only started former quarterback Danny Etling. “He was there for the first day of installation for a lot of this offense. I think that was an advantage.”

And as No. 25 LSU kicks off against No. 8 Miami at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Burrow will be among 24 graduate transfer quarterbacks making their debuts on Division I rosters.

How LSU quarterbacks fared in the recent season openers • 2013 (TCU, W 37-27): Zach Mettenberger 16 of 32, 251 yards, 1 TD • 2014 (Wisconsin, W 28-24): Anthony Jennings 9 of 21, 239 yards, 2 TD • 2015 (Miss. State, W 21-19): Brandon Harris 9 of 14, 71 yards • 2016 (Wisconsin, L 16-14): Brandon Harris 12 of 21, 131 yards, 1 TD • 2017 (BYU, W 27-0): Danny Etling 14 of 18, 171 yards

The use of the graduate transfer rule has grown exponentially since its inception in 2006.

According to an NCAA report, 17 football players used the rule in 2011.

In 2017, 211 football players became graduate transfers

It’s something first-year UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said he had to adapt to upon his return to collegiate coaching. When he left Oregon after the 2012 season to begin a four-year coaching stint in the NFL, the grad transfer rule was not as prevalent.

“It was interesting,” Kelly said during Pac-12 Media Days. “I had never been in the grad transfer world. That’s one thing we’ve talked about earlier that has changed in college football.”

It’s changed the Bruins roster: Former Michigan starting quarterback Wilton Speight transferred as a graduate to UCLA in April, and he is now listed as a possible starter in the team’s season opener against Cincinnati.

“So, you’re getting a guy that’s got some maturity to him and has been there, done that,” Kelly said. “He’s there for a reason. He wants to get a degree from UCLA from graduate school and he wants to play football. I’m excited about adding that experience to that room.”

Head coaches tend to trust graduate transfers with having to transition to a whole new team in such a short turnaround, pointing out their graduate status as support that the players are intelligent enough to handle the challenge.

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt told The Advocate Wednesday morning that true freshmen have also successfully made the transition to college football in recent seasons, and he doesn’t expect a grad transfer’s experience to be all that different.

Pruitt has not yet announced whether Stanford graduate transfer Keller Chryst will start at quarterback in the Volunteers’ season-opener against No. 17 West Virginia.

“I don’t think age has a lot to do with it,” Pruitt said. “You can look all over the country. I’m sure there’s probably going to be some freshmen quarterbacks that are going to start in [a] game. They might have been there since mid-year; they may not. Maybe [they arrived] the first week of the season. So, some things come easier to others, and I think things do come easy to Keller, and he’s done a nice job since he’s been here.”

So how do graduate transfer quarterbacks generally pan out?

There are the success stories: Russell Wilson transferring from North Carolina State in 2011 to Wisconsin, where he finished ninth in the Heisman voting and led the Badgers to a Rose Bowl appearance.

And there are the busts: Baylor benching former Arizona quarterback Anu Solomon after the Bears opened the 2017 season with losses to Liberty and UTSA.

In 2017, eight quarterbacks transferred as graduates to Division I programs, according to gradtransfertracker.com, and four of them started in their new team’s season opener:

Max Browne from USC to Pittsburgh

Solomon from Arizona to Baylor

Shane Morris From Michigan to Central Michigan

Damian Williams from Mississippi State to Texas State

The four quarterbacks had a combined record of 3-1 in their season openers with a combined passer rating—a weighted statistic with a national average of 137.4 in 2017—of 115.34.

However, each of the quarterbacks made their debuts against programs from the Football Championship Subdivision. It wasn’t until Week 2 that Browne, Morris and Williams played against Power 5 opponents, and the results were polarizing.

Morris threw for 467 yards and 5 touchdowns in a 45-27 win over Kansas (the Jayhawks finished 1-11); Williams went 6 of 16 for 95 yards and an interception in a 37-3 loss to Colorado (the Buffalos went 5-7); and Browne went 19 of 32 for 138 yards with 2 interceptions in a 33-14 loss to No. 6 Penn State (the Nittany Lions finished 11-2).

Out of those, Penn State is the most relatable opponent to what Burrow will face against Miami on Sunday — but Browne’s Pittsburgh team had deeper flaws and less talent than what Burrow has at LSU.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron on Joe Burrow, QB competition, fears of SEC 'free agency,' more LSU's Ed Orgeron has opposed the idea of Southeastern Conference "free agency" but is fully aware of how transfers have impacted his team in r…

LSU starting quarterbacks have played statistically well in season-openers over the last five seasons. Neither Etling, Brandon Harris, Anthony Jennins or Zach Mettenberger threw an interception or recorded a passer rating below 100.

On Sunday, LSU will find out if Burrow is any different.

“Going into the game, obviously, you don’t know exactly what’s going to happen—how he’s going to react under fire,” Orgeron said. “But we do feel that he’s poised, he’s consistent, he’s mature. We expect him to play well.”