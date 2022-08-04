LSU coach Brian Kelly provided updates on players recovering from injury in his opening fall camp press conference.
Sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech is limited for the first few days of practice with shin splints. In addition, freshman linebacker DeMario Tolan is slowly coming back from a discectomy. Tolan was not participating in the majority of linebacker drills during the 30-minute viewing period at practice.
"I think Bech will be available for us in the next couple of days," Kelly said. "Tolan is making great progress. Those would be the two guys who are kind of on a pitch count, if you will."
Bech appeared in 13 games last season, starting seven of them. He caught 43 passes for 489 yards last season, averaging 11.4 yards per reception.