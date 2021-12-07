LSU head coach Brian Kelly has reportedly added one of his former Notre Dame assistants to his staff.
According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian is expected to join Kelly at LSU.
Brian Polian joined Kelly's staff at Notre Dame in 2017 after serving as head coach of the University of Nevada from 2013-2016, leading the Wolf Pack to a 23-27 overall record through four seasons, going 1-1 in bowl appearances.
He previously was the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Texas A&M under head coach Kevin Sumlin in 2012, which went on to defeat Oklahoma in the 2013 Cotton Bowl 41-13. Before that, he coached special teams and safeties, while also serving as recruiting coordinator at Stanford from 2010-2011.
Polian has spent the majority of his career at Notre Dame in multiple roles from 2005-2009, coaching special teams, defensive backs and linebackers before returning in 2017.
As a player, Polian was a linebacker at John Carroll University in Ohio from 1993-1996. He is the son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, who was general manager of the Buffalo Bills, who made four straight Super Bowl appearances from from 1986-1992.
It is uncertain what Polian's role on Kelly's staff will be. LSU special teams coordinator Greg McMahon has been on staff since 2017, serving as an analyst in his first year before taking over as special teams coordinator.
Kelly is also expected to hire Notre Dame co-director of strength and conditioning Jacob Flint to his staff to take over the strength and conditioning program.