LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, once named one of 10 finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, has been included in the final five candidates.
The award, which is given annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback set to graduate with their class, is named in honor of the record-setting Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback.
Burrow, who has already broken at least 10 school records this season, leads the nation in completion percentage in hitting on 78.6% of his passes in LSU's 10-0 start.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow ranks second in the FBS in touchdown passes (38) and passing yards per game (368.7) while leading LSU to the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings.
LSU is averaging 556 total yards, which is second in the FBS, and ranks fourth in scoring with 47.8 points a game.
The other four finalists are Oregon's Justin Herbert, Utah's Tyler Huntley, Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts and Memphis' Brady White.
The award will be presented Dec. 11 in Baltimore. Burrow would be the first quarterback in school history to win the award.