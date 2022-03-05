BR.towsonlsu.008.022822

LSU's Tre' Morgan slides safe at third base against Southern University on Sunday at Alex Box Stadium.

 Photo by John Oubre

WHO: Baylor vs. LSU

WHEN: 7 p.m., Sunday

WHERE: Minute Maid Park, Houston

STREAMING: AT&T Sports Southwest, Astros.com, Astros Social Media Channels, MLB Network (outside of Astros region)

RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball. Baylor is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; BU — Will Rigney (RHP) 

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Baylor Bears kicked off their season with a tough stretch of the schedule, losing its opening three-game series to Maryland at home, then rallying back to defeat No. 23 Duke in two of its three games. The Bears opened the Shriners Classic with a 2-1 victory over UCLA before LSU's game against Oklahoma on Friday. The Bears entered the weekend hitting .240. 

