WHO: Baylor vs. LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m., Sunday
WHERE: Minute Maid Park, Houston
STREAMING: AT&T Sports Southwest, Astros.com, Astros Social Media Channels, MLB Network (outside of Astros region)
RADIO: WTGE-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 3 by Collegiate Baseball. Baylor is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; BU — Will Rigney (RHP)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Baylor Bears kicked off their season with a tough stretch of the schedule, losing its opening three-game series to Maryland at home, then rallying back to defeat No. 23 Duke in two of its three games. The Bears opened the Shriners Classic with a 2-1 victory over UCLA before LSU's game against Oklahoma on Friday. The Bears entered the weekend hitting .240.