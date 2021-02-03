LSU has signed one of the two players who entered February's national signing day committed to the Tigers.

St. James defensive end Saivion Jones signed his scholarship papers Wednesday morning and is now officially a part of LSU's 2021 recruiting class. The four-star Louisiana native chose not to sign during December's early signing period, and instead signed during a ceremony at St. James.

The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Jones is the nation's No. 10 ranked weak-side defensive end, according to 247Sports, and he's the No. 161 overall recruit of the 2021 class. LSU has 13 players within the Top 200 among 21 signees in a class that ranks fourth nationally, third in the Southeastern Conference.

Jones joins a talented stock of young defensive line talent, an incoming class that will bolster an LSU defense that returns every starting defensive lineman and is sticking with a four-man front under new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. Headlined by five-star Maason Smith, the nation's No. 2 defensive tackle, LSU has also signed four-star defensive ends Landon Jackson and Bryce Langston.

National signing day could be relatively quiet for LSU, which still is expected to sign its other commitment, three-star Florida guard Kimo Makaneole.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said that, other than those two commitments, they're pursuing "a couple guys that we're 50/50 with." The Tigers are still within range for four-star Walker High wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr.; the formerly committed Raesjon Davis, a four-star outside linebacker from California; three-star Rummel High running back Logan Diggs; and three-star lineman Jordan Moko, the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive tackle.

Whatever scholarship slots LSU has available after signing day will be used to track down and sign players who enter the NCAA transfer portal during the offseason.

"We’ll see how it goes tonight," Orgeron told reporters Tuesday. "But I also want to keep a couple for transfers, we’re looking for graduate transfers or transfers at need positions, and one of them is a linebacker position or best player available. It doesn’t hurt to maybe have two or three scholarships with all the transfers that we have to fill those specific needs.”