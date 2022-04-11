Former LSU guard Brandon Murray has reportedly committed to Georgetown after entering the transfer portal in March.
Murray told On3 Sports on Monday that he chose the Hoyas so he could live closer to his home of Baltimore. In Washington, D.C., he'll join former LSU assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry, who was hired onto Patrick Ewing's staff after coaching LSU on an interim basis in the NCAA tournament.
The rising sophomore chose Georgetown over Tennessee and Illinois. He averaged 10 points, three rebounds and two assists per game last season as a starter at LSU. He shot 42.6% from the field.
He'll likely have a large role on a Hoyas team that lost their top two scorers and finished last season last in the Big East, 6-25 overall and 0-19 in conference play.