The NCAA has released its most recent return-to-sport guidelines for college athletics, and it includes mandates such as daily self-health checks and testing players for coronavirus within 72 hours of competition for high contact risk sports.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 can return from isolation 10 days after they tested positive, assuming they have not had symptoms for at least three days.

The advisement comes at a time when several conferences and schools are separately deciding to delay, suspend or outright cancel their fall athletic schedules.

NCAA officials say within the document that its recommendations depend on the national trajectory of the spread of coronavirus, which has spiked in regions across the country.

The guidelines included a chart that showed the recent spike in cases has knocked where the NCAA projected the state of the virus would be nationally way off course.

"Today, sadly, the data point (is) in the wrong direction," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "If there is to be college sports in the fall, we need to get a much better handle on the pandemic."

Key takeaways from the guidance include:

Asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread of COVID-19 is common in young adults.

COVID-19 remains high risk for certain individuals, including those with a Body Mass Index of 30 or greater.

Testing strategies should be implemented for all athletics activities, including pre-season, regular season and post-season.

Testing and results should be obtained within 72 hours of competition in high contact risk sports.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing is the preferred method of testing, but alternative strategies will be considered as testing technology evolves.

Daily self-health checks should be performed by all student-athletes and athletics personnel before entering any athletics facility.

Physical distancing and masks/cloth face coverings are an integral part of athletics, and should be practiced whenever feasible.

Although face shields are not proven to offer the same risk mitigation as masks/cloth face coverings, they should be integrated into sport where feasible.

Universal masking should be observed on all sidelines, including when an athlete moves from the playing field to the sideline to confer with a coach.

Training should occur outdoors. When not feasible, indoor training with good ventilation is preferable to indoor training with poor ventilation.

Hand sanitization, cough/sneeze etiquette, physical distancing and masks/cloth face coverings are key in COVID-19 risk mitigation.

Time-based strategies for resuming activities after positive test results should follow CDC recommendations.

All individuals with high-risk exposure must be quarantined for 14 days.

All student-athletes and athletics personnel should understand that COVID-19 risk mitigation practices should be observed at ALL times, including non-athletic related activities.

This story will be updated.

